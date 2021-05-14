FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Metro Bank ups income multiple to 5.5 for professionals

The Bank is also expanding its 95% LTV range to now include remortgages.

Rozi Jones
|
14th May 2021
Metro Bank
"We’ve been making a number of big product and service enhancements in the last six months, as we aim to appeal to a wider breadth of mortgage customer"

Metro Bank has expanded its 95% LTV range and enhanced its offering for professional borrowers, who can now benefit from an income multiple of up to 5.5 times annual earnings.

Previously Metro Bank offered this for fully qualified, registered and practising solicitors, barristers, medical doctors, accountants, actuaries, vets and dentists. The Bank is now also accepting surveyors, engineers and architects.

Additionally, the range is now open to all single applicants with an earned income of £100,000 or more and all joint applicants with a combined earned income of £150,000 or more. The mortgages are available on a capital and interest, part and part or interest only repayment basis at rates from 2.89%. An arrangement fee of £999 applies and the maximum loan size is £2million. The Bank is also accepting customers looking to remortgage which it didn’t allow previously.

Metro Bank is also expanding its 95% LTV range beyond purchase only to now include remortgages. These will be offered on a five-year fixed rate basis with capital and interest repayment only, priced at 3.94%. The maximum loan size available is £570,000 with a £999 arrangement fee that can be added to the loan.

In addition to launching into 95% LTV mortgages in April, the Bank also released a near prime residential mortgages range in March, attracting borrowers who may have been finding it difficult to get a mortgage elsewhere.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “We’ve been making a number of big product and service enhancements in the last six months, as we aim to appeal to a wider breadth of mortgage customer and deliver on our promise to become the UK’s best specialist lender. We’re well on our way to achieving that and we’re delighted to enhance our professional range whilst also growing our presence in the higher LTV market.”

