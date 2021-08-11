FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest enhances buy-to-let affordability criteria

Rozi Jones
|
11th August 2021
NatWest
"We have been working hard to simplify our buy-to-let approach and have listened to feedback from brokers and our staff on where we could improve."

NatWest has implemented a series of changes to simplify and enhance its buy-to-let proposition.

NatWest is changing the way it assesses affordability and how much a customer can borrow, while also making it easier for a buy-to-let remortgage customer to make a like-for-like application.

As part of the changes, the bank is introducing two new simplified indication calculators - one for small landlords and like-for-like remortgages, and the other for portfolio landlords and first-time landlords.

NatWest is also offering a lower stress rate of 4.5% for five-year products and like-for-like remortgages, with two maximum lend options shown on its calculator. It is also removing the LTI cap for small landlord and like-for-like applications, meaning the maximum lend will be based on the subject property’s rental and the client's tax band.

For small landlords and like-for-like applications, brokers can select the client’s tax band for assessment, no proof of income is required on submission and the application will proceed through a reduced underwriting process.

Luke Christodoulides, head of corporate accounts at NatWest Intermediary Solutions, said: “We have been working hard to simplify our buy-to-let approach and have listened to feedback from brokers and our staff on where we could improve. I’m delighted we’re making these improvements to our proposition and believe this underlines our support to the buy-to-let market.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.