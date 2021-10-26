New mortgage lender Generation Home partners with Twenty7Tec

"Working with Twenty7Tec will mean that more intermediaries can find, access and obtain a Generation Home mortgage for their customers."

New mortgage lender, Generation Home, has partnered with Twenty7Tec to expand its proposition to more intermediaries.

Generation Home offers joint borrower sole proprietor mortgages, allowing family or friends to provide deposit support by way of an equity loan.

Generation Home products were previously exclusive to the L&G Mortgage Network, but will now be made available to more intermediaries via the Twenty7Tec platform.

Founder and CEO of Generation Home, Will Rice, said: "Independent advice is incredibly important to first-time buyers. As Generation Home takes its first steps towards opening up fully to intermediaries, working with Twenty7Tec will mean that more intermediaries can find, access and obtain a Generation Home mortgage for their customers.

“We know from working with intermediaries that Twenty7Tec is an invaluable tool for them to source products and therefore serve their customers better."

Nathan Reilly, director of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, added: “Based on data available through our INSIGHT module, joint borrower sole proprietor was the most searched piece of criteria during September. This clearly underlines the challenge affordability still presents for many first-time buyers and the market as a whole, so it’s encouraging to see Generation Home tackling this issue head on and working with intermediaries to help more customers take their first step onto the property ladder.”