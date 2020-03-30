New mortgage self-service portal aims to relieve lender call centres

"PSL’s new Mortgage Self Service product will reduce call volumes in what will undoubtedly be pressurised call centres for the foreseeable future."

Phoebus Software Limited (PSL) has launched a new digital self-service portal that allows mortgage borrowers to self-serve on their accounts.

The Phoebus Mortgage Self-Service Portal allows the ability to make payments, view transactions and statements, change direct debit details and order redemption figures.

The solution also provides a mortgage calculator that allows borrowers to look at the effect of making a part-redemption and how that will affect their mortgage term and monthly payments.

PSL is now looking at accelerating changes that could reduce call volumes into call centres during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The solution is initially being offered to PSL’s existing clients. However, it has been designed to be integrated with any servicing platform via a range of APIs. They will push borrower information to the self-service portal from the host servicing platform, so that the borrower can view it.

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director, said: “Our investment in the PSL Innovation Hub has meant that we have a clear focus on the digital solutions that the market requires, both now and in the future.

"PSL’s new Mortgage Self Service product will reduce call volumes in what will undoubtedly be pressurised call centres for the foreseeable future. We are also looking to enhance functionality in future phases to meet the requirements of a rapidly changing lending and economic landscape.”