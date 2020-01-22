FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

One in seven landlords plan to expand in 2020

22% of investors plan to buy in the North West.

Rozi Jones
|
22nd January 2020
BTL buy to let
"The increasing professionalisation of the buy-to-let market means landlords are becoming more focused"

One in seven landlords plan to expand their portfolios in 2020, with the North West expected to be the busiest region, according to research from Precise Mortgages.

22% of investors plan to buy in the North West, followed by the South East and Yorkshire & The Humber which 16% of landlords are targeting for new properties. Regions reporting a higher proportion of buyers than sellers in the next 12 months included the East and West Midlands plus the South West and North East.

More than two out of three (68%) of buyers plan to fund their next purchase with a buy-to-let mortgage while just 18% will release equity from existing properties.

Almost 73% of landlords used a mortgage broker or intermediary to arrange their last buy-to-let mortgage, while 19% went direct to a lender. Landlords with six to 10 properties were the most likely to use brokers at 79%..

Alan Cleary, managing director of Precise Mortgages, said: “The increasing professionalisation of the buy-to-let market means landlords are becoming more focused and selective in where they buy properties and how they fund their purchases.

“Recent rate cuts across the buy-to-let market are highlighting the opportunities to increase portfolios and profitability as well as underlining the need for expert advice from brokers particularly among landlords with bigger portfolios.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.