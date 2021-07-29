Pepper Money launches Pepper Premier club

"They are the key to the growth of our sector, providing invaluable expertise for brokers who have less experience in the specialist market, or want to scale their business."

Pepper Money has launched a new club, Pepper Premier, to develop stronger and more collaborative working relationships with some of its key specialist distribution partners.

Members of Pepper Premier will benefit from exclusive products, named case handlers, a national account manager and quarterly events. Pepper Premier is initially being launched with seven specialist distributors, including 3mc, Brightstar, Complete FS, Dynamo, Impact Specialist Finance, Simply Adverse and TFC Homeloans.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “The launch of Pepper Premier recognises the important role played by specialist distributors. They are the key to the growth of our sector, providing invaluable expertise for brokers who have less experience in the specialist market, or want to scale their business.

“The events are aimed at facilitating conversation, sparking business growth and working together to future proof our businesses. The Premier club is an opportunity to engage with partners that understand our sector to identify new ways to meet the changing needs of brokers and customers. We will review membership of Pepper Premier in the future and hope to be able to grow its scale.”

Daniel Wraith, national development manager at Pepper Money, added: “We have just held our first event for Pepper Premier and it was a real success with good engagement and open discussions. We received great feedback about Pepper’s service and lots of good ideas for future proposition development. Working together with our specialist distribution partners in this way really does benefit everyone.”