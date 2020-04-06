FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Phoebus servicing platform reaches £60bn of AUM

Rozi Jones
|
6th April 2020
Richard Pike Phoebus
"The Phoebus product suite is renowned both in terms of functionality and stability and we can only see more successes in the future."

Phoebus Software Limited has announced that the balances of loans and savings serviced on the Phoebus servicing platform have passed the £60 billion milestone.

PSL has invested most significantly in its migration and originations API which allows the on-boarding of mortgages either by portfolio or individual completions from third-party systems.

Last week, PSL launched its Mortgage Self-Servicing offering which allows borrowers to digitally self-serve, helping to stem the flow of calls into lenders’ call centres.

Richard Pike, sales and marketing director, commented: “We continue to grow both organically and in new business wins. The Phoebus product suite is renowned both in terms of functionality and stability and we can only see more successes in the future.

"The continued investment in our products will ensure Phoebus remains at the forefront of market requirements and we look forward to announcing several other initiatives over the coming months.”

