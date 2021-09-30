Saffron cuts high-LTV product rates by up to 40bps

"The reduction in the rates, alongside the free valuation and zero arrangement fee will hopefully offer something enticing to brokers' clients."

Saffron Building Society has reduced rates across all of its first-time buyer products at 90% and 95% LTV.

Having re-entered the 95% LTV market for first-time buyers earlier this year, the Society has now reduced its high-LTV rates by up to 40bps.

At 90% LTV, two and five-year fixed rates now start at 3.17% and 3.47% respectively, while 95% LTV rates are available at 3.27% and 3.57%.

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, commented: “As always, we continue to review our mortgage range so that we not only remain competitive in the market, but also to ensure we offer variety to broker’s clients.

"We are aware that first-time buyers have been unfairly impacted by the pandemic, hence our re-entry with 95% LTV products. The reduction in the rates, alongside the free valuation and zero arrangement fee will hopefully offer something enticing to brokers' clients.

"Not forgetting, we offer the option to have a gifted deposit to, for those who may have struggled to save during these uncertain times or if a family member wants to give their loved one a helping hand.”