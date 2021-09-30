FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Saffron cuts high-LTV product rates by up to 40bps

Rozi Jones
|
30th September 2021
Saffron Building Society
"The reduction in the rates, alongside the free valuation and zero arrangement fee will hopefully offer something enticing to brokers' clients."

Saffron Building Society has reduced rates across all of its first-time buyer products at 90% and 95% LTV.

Having re-entered the 95% LTV market for first-time buyers earlier this year, the Society has now reduced its high-LTV rates by up to 40bps.

At 90% LTV, two and five-year fixed rates now start at 3.17% and 3.47% respectively, while 95% LTV rates are available at 3.27% and 3.57%.

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron for Intermediaries, commented: “As always, we continue to review our mortgage range so that we not only remain competitive in the market, but also to ensure we offer variety to broker’s clients.

"We are aware that first-time buyers have been unfairly impacted by the pandemic, hence our re-entry with 95% LTV products. The reduction in the rates, alongside the free valuation and zero arrangement fee will hopefully offer something enticing to brokers' clients.

"Not forgetting, we offer the option to have a gifted deposit to, for those who may have struggled to save during these uncertain times or if a family member wants to give their loved one a helping hand.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.