Skipton cuts residential and buy-to-let rates by up to 0.32%

"With the extension now tapering down, we are excited to provide a reduction across our ranges"

Skipton Building Society has reduced a number of rates across its residential, buy-to-let and retention fixed products by up to 0.32%.

Two-year fixed rate residential products now start from 1.45% at 60% LTV with no fees for remortgage only, and at 2.65% up to 85% LTV available fee-free for purchase or remortgage.

Five-year fixed rates include a remortgage product at 1.59% up to 60% LTV with no fees, an 85% LTV at 2.59% with a £995 fee available for purchase and remortgage, and a buy-to-let product at 2.05% up to 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee for both purchase and remortgage.

Skipton’s core range of products are also now available to new build applications up to 90% LTV.

Charlotte Harrison, product lead for mortgages at Skipton, said: “At Skipton we are passionate about helping people into homes and saw record levels of completions for the second month this year buoyed undoubtedly by the stamp duty holiday.

“As we start to move beyond this, with the extension now tapering down, we are excited to provide a reduction across our ranges that not only support those customers looking to fulfil their home-buying aspirations but also those looking to remortgage and benefit from a new competitive deal.”