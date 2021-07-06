FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Skipton cuts residential and buy-to-let rates by up to 0.32%

Rozi Jones
|
6th July 2021
Skipton
"With the extension now tapering down, we are excited to provide a reduction across our ranges"

Skipton Building Society has reduced a number of rates across its residential, buy-to-let and retention fixed products by up to 0.32%.

Two-year fixed rate residential products now start from 1.45% at 60% LTV with no fees for remortgage only, and at 2.65% up to 85% LTV available fee-free for purchase or remortgage.

Five-year fixed rates include a remortgage product at 1.59% up to 60% LTV with no fees, an 85% LTV at 2.59% with a £995 fee available for purchase and remortgage, and a buy-to-let product at 2.05% up to 75% LTV with a £1,995 fee for both purchase and remortgage.

Skipton’s core range of products are also now available to new build applications up to 90% LTV.

Charlotte Harrison, product lead for mortgages at Skipton, said: “At Skipton we are passionate about helping people into homes and saw record levels of completions for the second month this year buoyed undoubtedly by the stamp duty holiday.

“As we start to move beyond this, with the extension now tapering down, we are excited to provide a reduction across our ranges that not only support those customers looking to fulfil their home-buying aspirations but also those looking to remortgage and benefit from a new competitive deal.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.