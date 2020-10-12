Swansea BS offers enhanced mortgage product to key workers

"We wanted to do something that recognised their efforts and felt that adding them to our list of professions eligible for our Professional Mortgage product was the right thing to do."

Swansea Building Society has added key workers from a number of sectors to the list of professions that are eligible for enhanced terms.

The Society’s ‘Professional’ mortgage product offers a lower interest rate to individuals in a range of professions ranging from accountants to engineers, solicitors and architects.

Now, in recognition of the critical role key workers from many professions played during the Covid-19 outbreak, the Society has added 11 additional professions to its list of those eligible for the product.

Bank workers, delivery drivers, military personnel, pharmacy workers, mail carriers, utility workers, farmers, truckers/lorry drivers, grocery shop workers, carers and medical workers such as paramedics have all been added to the list.

Alun Williams, chief executive of Swansea Building Society, said: “The coronavirus pandemic brought huge challenges for the country and, like everyone else, Swansea Building Society has huge admiration for the key workers that kept the economy moving through unprecedented times.

“The staff in the NHS did an incredible job but there were also many other keyworkers in different industries that worked through the pandemic. We wanted to do something that recognised their efforts and felt that adding them to our list of professions eligible for our Professional Mortgage product was the right thing to do.”