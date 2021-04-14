Virgin launches new intermediary exclusive and high-LTV mortgages

Virgin Money has launched new intermediary exclusives and announced new residential three-year fixed products at the same rate as its two-year deals.

New intermediary £1,000 cashback exclusives include an 85% LTV five-year fixed rate at 2.79% and a reduced 90% LTV two-year fix at 3.18%, both with a £995 fee.

The new '3 for 2' products are available at 2.77% up to 85% LTV and 3.34% at 90% LTV, both fee-free.

Additionally, Virgin has reduced rates across its core residential range by up to 9bps.

New rates include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV, now available at 2.48% with a £995 fee or 2.77% fee-free. At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.09% to 3.09% with a £995 fee.

At 85% LTV, three and five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 2.76% with a £995 fee.

Residential product transfer rates and buy-to-let rates have also been reduced by up to 12bps.

Buy-to-let highlights include two-year fixed rates, which have been reduced by 0.12% and now start from 1.82% at 60% LTV and 1.87% at 75% LTV, both with a £995 fee. Portfolio counterparts start from 1.92% at 60% LTV and 1.97% at 75% LTV.