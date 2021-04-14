FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Virgin launches new intermediary exclusive and high-LTV mortgages

Rozi Jones
|
14th April 2021
Virgin Money

Virgin Money has launched new intermediary exclusives and announced new residential three-year fixed products at the same rate as its two-year deals.

New intermediary £1,000 cashback exclusives include an 85% LTV five-year fixed rate at 2.79% and a reduced 90% LTV two-year fix at 3.18%, both with a £995 fee.

The new '3 for 2' products are available at 2.77% up to 85% LTV and 3.34% at 90% LTV, both fee-free.

Additionally, Virgin has reduced rates across its core residential range by up to 9bps.

New rates include a two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV, now available at 2.48% with a £995 fee or 2.77% fee-free. At 90% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.09% to 3.09% with a £995 fee.

At 85% LTV, three and five-year fixed rates have been reduced to 2.76% with a £995 fee.

Residential product transfer rates and buy-to-let rates have also been reduced by up to 12bps.

Buy-to-let highlights include two-year fixed rates, which have been reduced by 0.12% and now start from 1.82% at 60% LTV and 1.87% at 75% LTV, both with a £995 fee. Portfolio counterparts start from 1.92% at 60% LTV and 1.97% at 75% LTV.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.