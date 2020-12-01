Virgin Money announces API integration with Twenty7Tec

"The APPLY platform will make it even easier for intermediaries to submit cases to us, saving them precious time, which could be better spent on helping their next client."

Virgin Money has integrated with Twenty7Tec to streamline the search and application process for intermediaries by removing the need to re-key data.

Users can apply for a Decision in Principle from Virgin via the integration, as well as submit a full mortgage application and make payments without needing to visit the Virgin Money portal.

Applications will be available across residential and buy-to-let, for both purchase and remortgage customers. Intermediaries will also benefit from being able to view case tracking and case notes.

Initially the service will be made available to Connells and Mortgage Advice Bureau, before being rolled out to the wider market in early 2021.

Simon Wallace, head of mortgage integration and transformation at Virgin Money, said: “At Virgin Money we have made no secret of our ambition to drive change and innovation in the mortgage market. This exciting partnership with Twenty7tec will play a key part in achieving that goal.

“The APPLY platform will make it even easier for intermediaries to submit cases to us, saving them precious time, which could be better spent on helping their next client. We’re proud to offer our intermediary partners an end to end proposition, allowing them to submit both Decisions in Principle and full applications to Virgin Money.”

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7Tec, commented: “Virgin Money has a great track record for innovating in the mortgage market and playing a huge role in delivering better customer service, so we’re over the moon to help them with this integration. As a result of this deal, Virgin Money customers will experience a seamless experience from beginning to end – something which the Virgin brand is so closely allied with. We’re proud to be their partner in making the mortgage experience a little better for everyone involved.”