L&G launches new benefits package exclusively via intermediaries

Legal & General has launched ‘Umbrella Benefits’, a new package of health and wellbeing assistance. It includes two new optional protection benefits available exclusively to intermediaries – Fracture Cover and Private Diagnostics.

Fracture Cover pays out if policy holders sustain a specified break, fracture, rupture, tear or dislocation. Private Diagnostics gives clients quick access to some of the UK’s top specialists for serious illness consultations and non-invasive diagnostic testing. Both can be purchased as an add-on when taking out one of Legal & General’s core protection products – life insurance, life with critical illness cover, income protection and rental protection.

Fracture Cover insures 20 different fractures, nine different joint dislocations, Achilles tendon ruptures and knee ligament tears and covers multiple claims in a 12-month period. It pays out up to a maximum of £7,500 in any policy year depending on the seriousness of injury. Claims on Fracture Cover will not affect a policyholder’s protection policy.

Private Diagnostics cover includes investigations for cancer, cardiac and neurological conditions and works around clients by offering a choice of specialists and more than 100 different test locations, as well as access to preferred UK specialists from the comfort of their own home via the Trustedoctor website or app. Test results, if needed, are sent directly to the clients specialist who will then discuss next steps with them and either refer them back into the NHS or their private healthcare provider if they require further investigation or need to start treatment.

Clients will have a dedicated member of the Trustedoctor Customer Care Team throughout their referral who will be able to help them choose a specialist and schedule appointments and tests where required. They can also have up to four people – friends, family, translators or chaperones – join them for their virtual consultation, for comfort or peace of mind.

Access to Wellbeing Support and Rehabilitation Support Services is also available on income protection policies to help advisers offer their clients more choice, more cover and more assistance when they need it most.

Wellbeing Support, provided by RedArc Assured Limited across all products, is also automatically included across the core protection product range with rehabilitation support automatically included with income protection only.

Craig Brown, director of intermediary insurance at Legal & General, said: “Like the reassurance of carrying a brolly in case of rain, our latest ‘Umbrella Benefits’ keep on working for clients behind the scenes, helping with the unexpected. In response to increased demand for comprehensive and tailored core protection products, Fracture Cover may provide peace of mind and a financial safety net should an adviser’s client get injured from a fall or accident. Meanwhile Private Diagnostics gives them that all important specialist support when faced with serious illness, gaining access to a specialist quickly. Both are available as optional add-ons via intermediaries, enabling intermediaries to offer even more choice through bespoke, personalised options to meet their individual client’s protection needs.”