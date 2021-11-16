The Openwork Partnership links with Cura

"It’s disappointing for both advisers and clients when protection can’t be offered due to a health condition, occupational risk or travel disclosures."

Cura Financial Services help clients, whose situation can include having a high-risk occupation, extensive travel to foreign countries, have pre-existing health conditions or hazardous pastimes, obtain insurance by using its network of specialist insurers.

That can include clients with a history of cancer, heart attack, strokes, mental health issues and HIV as well as clients in the Armed Forces, working offshore, at heights or under water. It also applies to people travelling to higher risk destinations such as Iraq, Angola and Iran and clients with risky hobbies such as rock climbing, scuba diving, motor car racing and transatlantic sailing.

Paul Shearman, proposition director of mortgages and protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: "Cura Financial Services is a fantastic multi-award-winning addition to our protection proposition and will help our advisers to support even more clients and enable them to get the insurance they need.”

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura, added: “It’s disappointing for both advisers and clients when protection can’t be offered due to a health condition, occupational risk or travel disclosures. The Openwork Partnership advisers now have a greater opportunity to be able to place clients who previously would have been declined. We’re absolutely delighted to be working with The Openwork Partnership and look forward to helping to protect more clients.”