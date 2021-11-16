FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

The Openwork Partnership links with Cura

The Openwork Partnership is enhancing its protection proposition by adding specialist broker Cura Financial Services to its network.

Rozi Jones
|
16th November 2021
Paul Shearman Openwork
"It’s disappointing for both advisers and clients when protection can’t be offered due to a health condition, occupational risk or travel disclosures."

Cura Financial Services help clients, whose situation can include having a high-risk occupation, extensive travel to foreign countries, have pre-existing health conditions or hazardous pastimes, obtain insurance by using its network of specialist insurers.

That can include clients with a history of cancer, heart attack, strokes, mental health issues and HIV as well as clients in the Armed Forces, working offshore, at heights or under water. It also applies to people travelling to higher risk destinations such as Iraq, Angola and Iran and clients with risky hobbies such as rock climbing, scuba diving, motor car racing and transatlantic sailing.

Paul Shearman, proposition director of mortgages and protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: "Cura Financial Services is a fantastic multi-award-winning addition to our protection proposition and will help our advisers to support even more clients and enable them to get the insurance they need.”

Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura, added: “It’s disappointing for both advisers and clients when protection can’t be offered due to a health condition, occupational risk or travel disclosures. The Openwork Partnership advisers now have a greater opportunity to be able to place clients who previously would have been declined. We’re absolutely delighted to be working with The Openwork Partnership and look forward to helping to protect more clients.”

More from Protection
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.