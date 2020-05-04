Uinsure adds Zurich to panel

"Their addition will enhance the options available to our customers and widen our footprint."

Uinsure has added Zurich to its household and buy-to-let insurance panels.

Zurich joins firms including AXA, Ageas, LV= Broker, RSA and UK General.

Uinsure recently launched its online non-standard product and reduced its eligibility question set.

Paul Kelly, director of product development at Uinsure, commented: “Zurich are a much-welcomed addition to our panel of leading insurers. They will further improve our competitively priced 5-Star rated products via our market-leading technology and strengthen our whole of market proposition.

"Their addition will enhance the options available to our customers and widen our footprint. We’re extremely excited about this partnership and look forward to working with Zurich for many years to come.”