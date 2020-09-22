Uinsure appoints Martin Schultheiss as chief commercial officer

"Martin’s experience and skills are just what we need to lead our strategy and operations to help us to deliver our vision."

Martin Schultheiss has joined Uinsure as chief commercial officer.

Martin was formerly group managing director of Sesame Bankhall Group. Prior to that, he was managing director of The Unlimited, a South African financial services firm, and chief executive of the Africa division of global real estate group, Harcourts International.

Following recent regulatory approval, Martin will be responsible for driving Uinsure’s next phase of growth to broaden and deepen its insurance proposition for its adviser and key strategic partners.

Uinsure’s CEO, Simon Taylor, said: “With so many exciting plans for the business, Martin’s experience and skills are just what we need to lead our strategy and operations to help us to deliver our vision. Martin’s extensive leadership experience, passion for delivery and track record of fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation will ensure that Uinsure leverages its fullest potential for growth. It is a pleasure to welcome Martin to our executive team and board.

“We have been busy this year adding to an unrivalled team of individual expertise and talent, including a number of developers, that collectively will work to create the future of home insurance in the intermediary sector using technology, data optimisation and digital transformation that will deliver great solutions for all our key partners and advisers who work with us. Martin’s appointment is a key role to help us achieve our future plans and direction.”

Schultheiss commented: “I’m truly excited to join a leading InsurTech business. Uinsure, is a company that has shown outstanding performance in the past and significant growth ambition for the future. The most critical point to highlight is that they have done this using technology and by obsessing about good customer outcomes. I have already experienced how innovative, agile and capable it is at delivering first-class customer and adviser insurance experiences and I’m looking forward to progressing Uinsure’s vision in collaboration with our key partners, advisers and the superbly talented team here at Uinsure.”