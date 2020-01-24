FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Christopher Woolard becomes FCA's interim CEO

Chris will replace Andrew Bailey, who is leaving to become the new governor of the Bank of England.

Rozi Jones
|
24th January 2020
Christopher Woolard FCA
"He and executive committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey."

HM Treasury has appointed Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive of the FCA.

Chris is currently the FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition and an executive member of the FCA’s board.

Charles Randell, the FCA’s chair, said: "I’m looking forward to working with Chris in his interim chief executive role. I’m confident that he and executive committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey."

Chris Woolard added: "I’m delighted that I’ve been asked to take on this role. We have a huge job to do and I’m looking forward to working with the board and colleagues across the FCA as we continue to deliver the FCA’s mission."

