Which firms topped the FCA's mortgage complaints list?

The number of complaints received by the FCA increased from 4.29m in the first half of 2019 to 6.02m in H2.

The increase in complaints was mainly driven by a 75% increase in the volume of PPI complaints received, from 2.12m to 3.71m. PPI complaints made up 62% of all complaints received during this period, continuing to be the most complained about product. This was the highest level of PPI complaints reported to the FCA by firms, aligning with the deadline for submitting claims to firms by the 29 August 2019.

As well as PPI complaints increasing during H2 2019, there was a 6% increase in all other complaint volumes compared with 2019 H1, from 2.18m to 2.31m.

In the home finance category, Northern Rock Asset Management received the most complaints at 113 per 1,000 balances outstanding.

Barclays was the most complained about active lender, with 79 complaints, followed by Blemain Finance (now operating as Together) with 49 complaints per 1,000 customers.

Despite this, overall complaints about home finance providers decreased from 8.7 to 8.4 complaints per 1,000 balances outstanding compared to H1.

Amongst mortgage advice firms, London and Country Mortgages received the most complaints at 20.5 per 1,000 clients, followed by Connells at 18.