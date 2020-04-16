FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Regulation

Which firms topped the FCA's mortgage complaints list?

Barclays was the most complained about active lender, with 79 complaints.

Rozi Jones
|
16th April 2020
FCA new

The number of complaints received by the FCA increased from 4.29m in the first half of 2019 to 6.02m in H2.

The increase in complaints was mainly driven by a 75% increase in the volume of PPI complaints received, from 2.12m to 3.71m. PPI complaints made up 62% of all complaints received during this period, continuing to be the most complained about product. This was the highest level of PPI complaints reported to the FCA by firms, aligning with the deadline for submitting claims to firms by the 29 August 2019.

As well as PPI complaints increasing during H2 2019, there was a 6% increase in all other complaint volumes compared with 2019 H1, from 2.18m to 2.31m.

In the home finance category, Northern Rock Asset Management received the most complaints at 113 per 1,000 balances outstanding.

Barclays was the most complained about active lender, with 79 complaints, followed by Blemain Finance (now operating as Together) with 49 complaints per 1,000 customers.

Despite this, overall complaints about home finance providers decreased from 8.7 to 8.4 complaints per 1,000 balances outstanding compared to H1.

Amongst mortgage advice firms, London and Country Mortgages received the most complaints at 20.5 per 1,000 clients, followed by Connells at 18.

Related articles
More from Regulation
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.