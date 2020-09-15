Hope Capital appoints senior underwriter

"Mike is a very welcome addition to the Hope Capital family. He brings with him a strong track-record and in-depth knowledge of the bridging sector."

Hope Capital has appointed Mike Watson as its new senior underwriter.

Mike joins Hope Capital from Together, where he was senior bridging underwriter. Prior to that, he worked as an underwriter for Evolution Finance and is CeMAP-qualified from the London Institute of Banking & Finance.

Mike Watson said: “It’s a great time to be joining a forward-looking lender like Hope Capital. I am a firm believer in going above and beyond to get the deal done for brokers and borrowers, and Hope Capital’s determination to do just that is one of the things that attracted me to the firm.

“I am looking forward to focusing on the unique role that bridging finance plays in helping people achieve their aspirations, and to putting my broader financial services experience to good use for Hope Capital and its customers.”

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, added: “Our doors are always open to new talent. Mike is a very welcome addition to the Hope Capital family. He brings with him a strong track-record and in-depth knowledge of the bridging sector.

“Strong underwriting and relationship skills are essential to bridging, so to be able to continue on our current growth path, we were particularly keen to strengthen further this key part of the business.

“Mike has demonstrated very clearly to us that he has the dynamic attitude we look for at Hope Capital, and that we know will drive success for himself and the business.”