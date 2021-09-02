Jamie Gillespie joins Tuscan Capital as regional BDM

"We positively jumped at the chance to recruit Jamie to our expanding team. He’s a well-known personality within the short-term lending industry and brings with him an impressive reputation."

Bridging lender Tuscan Capital has appointed a business development manager to support its two regional hubs.

In a predominantly field-based role, Jamie Gillespie is responsible for promoting the lender’s brand and funding proposition to brokers and advisers operating in the Midlands and North West regions of England.

Before joining Tuscan Capital, Gillespie worked both as a broker with intermediary firm Freedom Finance and as a BDM for a number of specialist lenders, including MT Finance.

Colin Sanders, Tuscan Capital’s CEO, said: “We positively jumped at the chance to recruit Jamie to our expanding team. He’s a well-known personality within the short-term lending industry and brings with him an impressive reputation.

“His appointment further underpins our continuing commitment to brokers in the Midlands and North West. With our regional offices now fully-functioning under experienced local leadership, Jamie will add valuable resource and knowledge to these centres of growing importance.”