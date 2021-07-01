London Credit launches Extend or Convert Refurb product

"The real opportunity for investors, however, lies in being able to extend or convert a property to deliver a significant uplift in value."

Bridging lender London Credit has launched an 'Extend or Convert' Refurb product for property investors who want to increase value by adding space or changing the use of a property.

The product allows for up to 100% of the cost of works on extensions and conversions and can offer further advances, for additional work if new planning permissions are secured on the property during the course of the renovations.

Extend or Convert Refurb is available up to a maximum term of 18 months and can be secured against most types of properties in England, across residential, semi-commercial and commercial to residential conversions. Loans can be used for a wide variety of purposes including heavy refurbishments, conversions, PDR schemes and finish and exits.

Extend or Convert Refurb is available up to a maximum LTV of 70% on loan sizes from £100,000 to £3m. The arrangement fee is 2% and there is no application fee or exit fee.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “There are many refurb products available in the bridging market, but most only allow for cosmetic changes and modernisation. The real opportunity for investors, however, lies in being able to extend or convert a property to deliver a significant uplift in value. With this in mind, at London Credit we have launched our Extend or Convert Refurb product which allows changes that require planning permission, buildings regulations or both.

“Not only does the Extend or Convert Refurb product give investors the chance to make significant enhancements to a property, but it also offers the opportunity for further advances to fund additional changes if and when new planning permissions are received. On top of this, the product is supported by our exceptional service, which means we are able to help investors access new extension or conversion opportunities within days of submitting an application.”