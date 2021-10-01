FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Louisa Sedgwick joins Hampshire Trust Bank

Rozi Jones
|
1st October 2021
Louisa Sedgwick Vida
"At HTB, collecting talent is in our DNA. If you get the best people, the best things happen - and Louisa’s reputation is second to none."

Louisa Sedgwick has joined Hampshire Trust Bank as deputy managing director of specialist mortgages.

She joins HTB from Vida Homeloans, where she was managing director.

In her new role, Louisa will support all aspects of the business and help to identify and execute initiatives to complement the Bank's specialist mortgage proposition.

Charles McDowell, managing director at Hampshire Trust, said: “It is an amazing feeling to be drafting this comment to welcome Louisa to the team. At HTB, collecting talent is in our DNA. If you get the best people, the best things happen - and Louisa’s reputation is second to none.

“I have never shied away from stating our ambition. After an incredible period of growth and success, we are looking to continue on that journey. Louisa is pivotal in our plans and I’m excited at where we’re going.”

Louisa added: “HTB’s ambition and it’s already successful and solid platform was an attractive combination. I am thrilled to be joining the Bank in such an important role and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.