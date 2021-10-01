Louisa Sedgwick joins Hampshire Trust Bank

"At HTB, collecting talent is in our DNA. If you get the best people, the best things happen - and Louisa’s reputation is second to none."

Louisa Sedgwick has joined Hampshire Trust Bank as deputy managing director of specialist mortgages.

She joins HTB from Vida Homeloans, where she was managing director.

In her new role, Louisa will support all aspects of the business and help to identify and execute initiatives to complement the Bank's specialist mortgage proposition.

Charles McDowell, managing director at Hampshire Trust, said: “It is an amazing feeling to be drafting this comment to welcome Louisa to the team. At HTB, collecting talent is in our DNA. If you get the best people, the best things happen - and Louisa’s reputation is second to none.

“I have never shied away from stating our ambition. After an incredible period of growth and success, we are looking to continue on that journey. Louisa is pivotal in our plans and I’m excited at where we’re going.”

Louisa added: “HTB’s ambition and it’s already successful and solid platform was an attractive combination. I am thrilled to be joining the Bank in such an important role and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”