Masthaven launches new short-term lending portal

Masthaven has launched a new broker portal for its short-term lending division.

The portal will give brokers access to quick quotes, instant DIPs and the ability to apply online, as well as visibility of case progress.

Other highlights of the portal include direct access to key documentation which brokers can share with customers, case tracking, and a document upload facility.

The portal, available to whole of market, has been shaped by broker feedback following a test phase with Masthaven’s premier panel brokers.

During the portal’s test phase, Masthaven issued its first bridging loan originating solely from the system’s automated DIP function, which allows brokers to go from enquiry to completion in a matter of minutes.

Jon Hall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO, commented: “Our Broker Portal is testament to our ongoing commitment to creating systems that benefit both brokers and customers alike. We recognise the power of technology and will continue to invest in tools that simplify and speed up the end-to-end loan process wherever possible.

“But the human element of any loan application is even more valuable to us. This is why we have developed our brand-new portal – to improve and enhance broker workloads so they can run their businesses more effectively, freeing up additional time to support customers face-to-face when needed. This is just one step we’re taking this year to emphasise that we’re a digitally-focused lender with a human approach to product and lending decisions, fully supporting brokers at every touchpoint.”