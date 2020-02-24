MCI Club adds MT Finance to panel

"I really look forward to working with the team at MT Finance to bring their short-term bridging products to MCI’s growing data base of intermediaries."

MCI Club had added MT Finance to its lender panel.

Members can now access MT's range of first and second charge bridging loan products.

MCI Mortgage Club now encompasses over 40 lenders across the market.

Gareth Lewis, commercial director at MT Finance, said: “As part of strategy for 2020 we have been actively looking to broaden our broker reach and support the education of the specialist market to a wider audience. Partnering with MCI gives us a great opportunity to continue this, and help brokers understand how bridging can help their client’s needs.”

Phil Whitehouse, head of MCI Club, added: “I really look forward to working with the team at MT Finance to bring their short-term bridging products to MCI’s growing data base of intermediaries. As borrowers’ circumstances get more complex it is vital that brokers have as many opportunities as possible to help them satisfy more and more customer’s needs.

“This is especially important to MCI Club as not only do we appeal to brokers across the Directly Authorised market but in addition have exclusive arrangements in place with several large intermediary firms.”