New short-term lender enters market

Atelier Capital Partners has launched into the short-term lending and development finance market.

Atelier Capital Partners, formed last year, is offering a range of short-term and development finance solutions of up to 24 months to professional property developers.

The focus will be primarily on schemes and assets on brownfield sites that support urban regeneration and the ‘upcycling’ of UK real estate assets.

The company has committed over £25 million of lending to date for land acquisition, light and heavy refurbishment, development, auction and more general commercial purposes.

The lender will initially offer short-term loans from £500,000 up to £10 million with retained, rolled and serviced interest options available.

M&G Investments is providing significant capital for the team to lend and has also provided equity to the business.

Chris Gardner, chief operating officer at Atelier Capital Partners, commented: “Short-term property finance is one of the most dynamic sectors in the UK and has gone from strength to strength during the past decade. 2020 is going to be an exciting year as we set out to establish ourselves as a trusted partner for intermediaries and property investors in search of institutional-grade specialist property finance.”

William Nicoll, head of institutional fixed income at M&G Investments, added: “As the backbone to the UK economy, access to short-term finance is essential for small and medium-sized developers and property management companies to invest in and regenerate sites across the country. Providing institutional capital for this sector on a short-term basis will provide the sector with greater stability and we also expect it to generate income for our pension fund and institutional investors.”