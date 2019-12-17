Principality reduces rates on BTL mortgages

Principality Building Society has reduced its rates by up to 0.13% on selected buy to let mortgages.

The product reductions include the 70% loan-to-value mortgage which has been reduced by 0.12% to a competitive rate of 2.37%. The 75% loan-to-value product has also been reduced by 0.13% to 2.42%.

Principality Building Society can accept up to three buy to let applications per customer (dependant on whether they hold existing mortgaged rental properties). The Society also accepts first time landlords and mortgage applications for new build properties.

Naveed Mohamed, Head of Products, Principality Building Society said:

“We’ve improved the pricing on our buy to let range to ensure that our products meet the needs of our clients. Our flexible approach will also consider buy to let applications for new build properties, which is a growing market.”