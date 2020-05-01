Roma Finance returns to market with AVM and desktop valuations

"The current climate will create new buying opportunities for our customers, and we are pleased to have found a revolutionary way to support them"

Roma Finance has relaunched back into the market, utilising AVMs and desktop valuations to lend using photos taken by the customer.

The new solutions will be used to support existing cases and will also be open to new bridging applications.

Rates on the new AVM and desktop products start from 0.89% per month and the maximum loan is £500,000 on a first charge basis at up to 60% LTV.

Roma Finance made the decision to temporarily cease accepting new applications at the end of March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, said: “We are delighted we are taking this huge step to back brokers and customers and the overall industry. The current climate will create new buying opportunities for our customers, and we are pleased to have found a revolutionary way to support them, so they can continue to create wealth for themselves and their families.

“Our track record and strong relationships with our funding lines have allowed us to put these exciting new solutions in place and we will continue to strive to make use of the latest technology to support the market. On a personal note I am also delighted that these innovations have allowed us to start bringing back to work some of the furloughed members of Team Roma.”