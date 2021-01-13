Shawbrook founder joins Equifinance as NED

"I am very much looking forward to helping them take the business to the next level and become a major player in the specialist mortgage market."

Specialist second charge lender Equifinance has appointed Shawbrook joint founder, Philip George, as a non-executive director.

He joins the Equifinance board with a long history in the lending and banking sectors, having been one of the founders of Shawbrook Bank and formerly CEO of First National Bank, as well as being a founding director of Link Loans and Commercial First Mortgages.

Philip said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the Equifinance Board and to have the opportunity to work with Tony and Chris, who have built a really successful secured loan business. I am very much looking forward to helping them take the business to the next level and become a major player in the specialist mortgage market.”

Tony Marshall, managing director of Equifinance, commented: “We are delighted to attract someone with Philip’s extensive experience in the sector. His background and insight will be of particular value to our future progress. We believe that Philip will bring the skills, expertise and wisdom to assist the business to realise its growth potential over the coming years.”