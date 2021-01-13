FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Shawbrook founder joins Equifinance as NED

Rozi Jones
|
13th January 2021
Philip George Shawbrook Equifinance
"I am very much looking forward to helping them take the business to the next level and become a major player in the specialist mortgage market."

Specialist second charge lender Equifinance has appointed Shawbrook joint founder, Philip George, as a non-executive director.

He joins the Equifinance board with a long history in the lending and banking sectors, having been one of the founders of Shawbrook Bank and formerly CEO of First National Bank, as well as being a founding director of Link Loans and Commercial First Mortgages.

Philip said: “I am delighted to be appointed to the Equifinance Board and to have the opportunity to work with Tony and Chris, who have built a really successful secured loan business. I am very much looking forward to helping them take the business to the next level and become a major player in the specialist mortgage market.”

Tony Marshall, managing director of Equifinance, commented: “We are delighted to attract someone with Philip’s extensive experience in the sector. His background and insight will be of particular value to our future progress. We believe that Philip will bring the skills, expertise and wisdom to assist the business to realise its growth potential over the coming years.”

 

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.