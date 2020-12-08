How financial advisers can support clients with mental ill health

Financial health and mental health are often closely linked, money problems can be a major cause of stress and anxiety, causing mental ill health or exacerbating an existing mental health condition.

For some, this can become a vicious downwards spiral of money worries causing mental ill health, which in turn affects earning ability which compounds the money worries and so on.

The label “mental health” covers a very wide range of conditions, severities and symptoms, and is by definition, a very personal and individual illness, it’s important that advisers appreciate this.

Role of financial advisers

With growing awareness and increasing openness surrounding mental ill health in UK society, how should financial advisers adapt and help?

Inevitably, discussion about existing or previous mental illness is a sensitive subject and likely to be extremely difficult for the client, so it is important that the adviser is able to have the conversation sensitively, with empathy and without judgement. Although a client may off-load their worries, it is important that advisers are mindful of their role and ensure that they don’t inadvertently take on the role of counsellor. Equally, advisers need to accept that for some people, talking about mental health issues will be outside of their comfort zone and restrict discussions to only what is absolutely necessary for the purposes of the financial transaction under discussion.

Clearly, for many products, such as forms of protection, insurance, and equity release, full disclosure of all health conditions, past and present is very important but the client is very likely to be worried that exposing even a short period of mental ill health will mean they will be turned down for insurance, have an exclusion imposed or pay a much higher premium

In addition to their role of financial adviser, there are a number of other qualities that will really help clients with mental health conditions.