Cracking the code: How the UK property market should be preparing for the 'TikTok Generation'

The UK property market is undergoing a paradigm shift. For years, the industry has been built around the financial realities and communication styles of Millennials and Gen X. However, as Gen Z is now entering the property market in greater numbers, the old playbook is being challenged. This generation – raised on instant digital feedback, social media and a new sense of financial reality – is forcing forward-thinking mortgage networks to re-evaluate how they equip their brokers.

The challenge is not just about adapting to new technology; it’s about understanding a fundamentally different worldview. Gen Z is notoriously sceptical of traditional marketing, values transparency above all and faces unique economic hurdles.

So, how can the UK property market prepare its members to serve this new clientele? It all starts with a deep dive into the expectations and realities of the so-called ‘TikTok Generation’ of homebuyers.

The new financial realities: From side hustles to student debt

Before a broker can serve this generation, they must first understand their finances. The days of a stable, 9-5 job and a clean credit history are far from the norm for many Gen Zers. Research shows this generation is sacrificing entrepreneurial dreams due to fears it will harm their mortgage chances. This is a tragedy; an outdated mortgage system is stifling creativity and ambition.

Instead, many work in the gig economy, juggling multiple income streams from freelancing, contracting, or zero-hours contracts. They also contend with significant student debt, a burden that previous generations rarely faced to the same extent.

The industry as a whole, and specifically brokers, need to evolve their knowledge base to support this type of borrower. As this non-traditional income structure becomes more prevalent on applications, brokers should be aware of the specialist lenders that demystify complex underwriting criteria and can offer support.

One of the most critical aspects for brokers to grasp is how to document and present these varied income streams appropriately. It's not about forcing a square peg into a round hole. Instead, it’s about a new approach to financial storytelling, one that paints a clear and compelling picture of a borrower's financial stability, regardless of the source.

The guidance helps brokers connect the dots, showing them that a young person with income from a side-hustle isn’t a high-risk borrower; they are simply a product of the modern economy.

The communication breakdown: From emails to emojis

For a generation that grew up communicating via DMs and WhatsApp, the traditional phone call and email can feel slow and impersonal. Gen Z expects instant, digital-first communication and a frictionless customer journey. They are easily put off by obvious sales tactics and value a pressure-free, human approach.

To address this, the UK mortgage industry needs to adapt; lenders, along with clubs and networks, are beginning to provide brokers with the tools and training to adapt.

The guidance is clear: embrace new channels, and use them to build trust, not to sell. Broker support now extends to training on how to use client portals for secure document sharing and how to communicate effectively and compliantly on platforms like WhatsApp.

Connecting with Gen Z involves communication that it concise, direct and empathetic. They appreciate brokers who can break down complex mortgage jargon into simple, digestible terms. Think of it like a series of bite-sized conversations rather than a single, long-winded one.

The goal is to help brokers become more than just financial advisors; they must become a trusted co-pilot, a friendly face in a complex process. This means being online, responding promptly, and communicating in a clear, transparent and authentic way.

The tech imperative: A seamless journey

Gen Z expects a seamless, app-like user experience in every aspect of their lives, and securing a mortgage is no exception. They want a process that feels as intuitive as ordering a takeaway or booking an Uber. To meet these expectations, the industry should be pushing for a technological revolution.

This includes providing brokers with access to advanced, cloud-based tools that handle everything from affordability calculations to application submissions. These platforms are designed to reduce manual tasks, allowing brokers to focus on what matters most: providing expert advice.

A key insight is Gen Z's relationship with AI. They don't want a robot to approve their loan; they want a smart tool to act as a navigator: helping them budget, organise documents, and track their application in real time. For this generation, technology is an enabler, not a replacement for human expertise.

This isn't just about digitising old processes; it's about re-imagining them from the ground up with the user experience at the core.

Marketing and trust: Building a digital reputation

Building trust with a generation that is famously sceptical of traditional marketing requires a new approach. A broker's digital footprint is now as important as their professional credentials.

Forward-thinking organisations are guiding on how to build a social media presence that is both compliant and compelling. This isn't about slick advertising; it’s about authenticity. Brokers are being coached to use platforms like TikTok and Instagram to create transparent, educational content, offering quick tips and debunking mortgage myths.

The message is clear: be helpful, not salesy. Build your reputation by demonstrating your expertise and integrity online. By guiding how to navigate the complex compliance rules set by the FCA, these organisations are ensuring their members can confidently build a digital presence that resonates with the next generation of homebuyers, turning scepticism into trust.

Embrace the holistic transformation

Ultimately, serving the 'TikTok Generation' requires a holistic transformation. Brokers and the wider UK mortgage industry need to leverage advanced technology for seamless processes, acting as trusted co-pilots rather than mere financial advisors. Building a strong and authentic digital presence, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, is paramount for establishing credibility and turning scepticism into trust.

By offering transparent, educational content and demonstrating expertise online, the UK property market can effectively engage and support this new wave of homebuyers, ensuring an inclusive and accessible mortgage experience for all.