Attracting the next generation: How financial services can win over Millennials and Gen Z

Financial services, just like any sector, needs talent. Ultimately, an industry’s success depends on the people who drive it. It’s just a shame the current economy is making it difficult for financial firms to grow.

The last couple of years have been tough in financial recruitment, according to HPR Consulting. There’s been a talent shortage. Finance professionals with systems, transformation, and technical expertise are in short supply. Only 20% of employers expect to increase their headcount over the next quarter, and most of this recruitment is/will centre around replacement, not expansion.

This is a broad issue. Unemployment in the UK rose to the highest level seen since the pandemic in mid-2025. There were 1.7 million people unemployed between June and August, with more than 60,000 people added to the figure compared to the prior three-month period.

Still, there is hope on the horizon. For Market Financial Solutions’ independent Q4 research, we surveyed 2,000 UK adults about their career preferences, and how/if financial services fits within them. The survey was fully representative, ensuring the respondents were weighted by age, region, employment status, and political views.

Of everything the results revealed, there was one clear highlight that shows there’s potential to welcome a new generation of talent into financial services over the coming months and years.

Millennial and Gen Z jobseekers may be amenable

We asked non-retired respondents who weren’t working in financial services if they would consider working in the industry. Only 46% would but, for those aged 18-34, this rises to 60%. Compared to their elders, far more young people would be willing to build a career in financial services.

This is promising. Especially for our specific industry. Property investment, somewhat surprisingly, is increasingly being driven by Millennials and Gen Z. Considering their willingness to move their precious capital into our market, it makes sense that many young people would be willing to work within it too.

Millennials now account for half of all new shareholders in buy-to-let companies across England & Wales. Based on current trends, Millennials are on track to set up a record 33,395 new buy-to-let companies in 2025, more than twice (142%) the number incorporated in 2020. They’re outpacing Baby Boomers and Generation X.

What’s even more amazing is the fact that Gen Z may not be far behind them. There are roughly 64,000 landlords in the UK yet to hit their 31st birthday. Around 3,000 aren’t even 21.

There is opportunity for us as financial services, and property lending employers specifically to jump on this unprecedented development. There is still work to be done, however. If we want to attract the next generation of motivated workers into financial services, we’ll need to make our industries as appealing as possible. How can we do that? Where would we even start?

The financial services perception problem

Our results show the answers to these questions revolve around tackling perception issues. Of those aged 18-34 in our survey who currently work in financial services, only 14% wanted to do so growing up. Furthermore, only 38% believed the financial services industry is open to people from all social backgrounds, and 29% get a strong sense of purpose from working in financial services. A fifth believe businesses in the financial services industry need to adopt more progressive policies and/or cultures to attract the next generation of employees.

Looking at those who don’t currently work in financial services and wouldn’t consider doing so, the biggest hurdle for young people was finance’s (arguably outdated) image. Some 31% said they felt financial services seemed too corporate or rigid. Furthermore, 30% believed they lacked the right qualifications or skills, and 22% said our industry looks boring.

The takeaway here: we need to make our market and what we do more attractive. Those of us who have built our careers in financial services know that if we were truly “rigid” nothing would get done, and innovation would disappear. There are roles which require specific qualifications, but there also many more that can attract a broad range of backgrounds. Also, sure, we might occasionally wish things were a little more “boring”, but life as a financial professional is anything but!

What actual steps can we take here? How exactly should we go about making our industry seem less rigid, tough, and/or boring? Thankfully, would-be employees are making it clear what they want to see from their potential employers.

What do they want?

Analysis from Canditalent details that to attract Gen Z applicants, businesses must highlight that their goals are in-sync with that of the young. This goes beyond catchy slogans and job perks. We need to truly communicate real values that are important to young people, embrace a mission-driven culture and forward-thinking practices.

Younger job seekers want to understand what their employers stand for. There needs to be a focus on the stories behind what it is we do. Market Financial Solutions do not just deliver funding to help investors secure a property. We help entrepreneurs make their first foray into the rental scene. We help turn dilatated properties into attractive starter homes. We help bring more stock to local communities in desperate need of growth and support.

There is also a clear need to focus on the people behind the output. Deloitte’s latest global survey of Gen Zs and Millennials found that learning and development opportunities are one of the strongest reasons for choosing to work for their current employer. This is especially important to them considering the technological changes that are looming.

Three-quarters of Gen Zs (74%) and millennials (77%) believe generative AI advancements will impact how they work over the coming months. They want training and development opportunities to prepare them to work alongside this tech, but they also want soft skills such as empathy to be recognised for their importance.

Again, it’s about perception. Yes, advancing technology will always play its part. But we mustn’t lose the human touch. The property finance industry is built on human relationships. We don’t allow ourselves to forget this at Market Financial Solutions. It’s why all our deals are underwritten from day one of an enquiry, and that no one who reaches out us will struggle against a faceless chatbot.

Looking ahead, the specialist lending market is in a great position to attract longing applicants. Our sector is growing, and will need talented, motivated workers to take it to new heights. New borrowing applications surged to £18.34 billion in early 2025, according to the BDLA.

Furthermore, new and exciting markets are opening up. Later life lending is on the up according to UK Finance, while lenders are “increasingly bullish” about the UK commercial real estate market. Property investment in the UK at large is also increasingly driven by overseas funding from Americans, Indian, and Nigerian nationals. Specialist lenders are primed to support foreign national buyers, but we’ll need more manpower to meet the demand.

Opportunity is there for financial employers and employees alike. We need to make sure we harness it in the right way.