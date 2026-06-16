First-time buyers remain the market's most important customers

For much of the past decade, the conversation around first-time buyers has focused on barriers. Rising house prices, affordability constraints, higher interest rates, stricter stress testing and deposit requirements have all contributed to a narrative that homeownership is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve.

Yet despite these challenges, first-time buyers remain the single most important source of demand within the UK housing market.

That may appear counterintuitive at a time when affordability remains stretched and many prospective buyers have stepped back from new build purchases because of pricing pressures.

However, it reflects a simple reality. Every housing market depends on new entrants. Without first-time buyers, chains do not form, transactions slow and liquidity across the entire market suffers.

For advisers, this creates both an opportunity and a responsibility. Understanding how today's first-time buyers think, where they are finding support and the barriers they face is critical to delivering good customer outcomes.

The profile of the average first-time buyer has changed significantly over recent years. Many are purchasing later in life than previous generations. They often have more complex income arrangements, larger student loan commitments and higher living costs. Saving for a deposit has become a longer-term exercise and, in many cases, family assistance now forms part of the funding solution.

At the same time, affordability challenges have altered buying behaviour. New build homes have traditionally been attractive to first-time buyers because of energy efficiency, lower maintenance requirements and the availability of developer incentives. However, affordability pressures have led some buyers to reassess their options.

In many areas of the country, price premiums attached to certain new build developments have become more difficult to justify when mortgage rates are materially higher than they were only a few years ago. Buyers are increasingly looking at older properties, smaller homes, different locations or alternative routes to ownership that better align with their budgets.

This does not mean demand has disappeared. It simply illustrates that buyers are adapting and the role of advisers has therefore become less about identifying whether somebody can buy and more about helping them understand how they can buy.

One of the most common misconceptions among first-time buyers is that saving a deposit represents the end of the journey. In reality, it is often only the beginning. Mortgage application fees, valuation costs, legal expenses, moving costs and potential stamp duty liabilities can all create additional financial pressures. Many buyers focus heavily on the deposit target without fully appreciating the wider cost of purchasing a property.

Managing expectations at an early stage can therefore prevent difficulties later in the process. This is particularly important given that many first-time buyers have no previous experience buying before. The timeframes involved, the interaction between lenders, solicitors, surveyors and estate agents, and the possibility of delays can all come as a surprise. For advisers, expectation management is not simply about customer service. It is about reducing stress, improving outcomes and helping buyers make informed decisions throughout the process.

The role of family support is one of the defining features of the modern first-time buyer market. Gifted deposits continue to help many borrowers bridge the gap between aspiration and affordability. By increasing deposit size, family assistance can improve loan-to-value ratios, broaden lender choice and potentially provide access to more competitive pricing. However, advisers must ensure that gifted deposits are documented correctly and that lender requirements are fully understood. Transparency in this respect is particularly important. Anti-money laundering requirements, source of funds checks and gifted deposit declarations all form part of the process.

The financial benefits are obvious, but advisers should also recognise the human dimension. Property purchases supported by family members often involve emotional as well as financial considerations. Clear communication and appropriate documentation protect all parties involved.

For younger buyers, the Lifetime ISA remains one of the most effective deposit-building tools available. The government bonus can significantly accelerate savings accumulation and, when combined with disciplined long-term saving habits, can make a meaningful difference to purchasing power. However, advisers should ensure that clients understand both the benefits and limitations of the product. Property value caps, eligibility criteria and withdrawal penalties can all affect suitability depending on individual circumstances. As with so many other aspects of homebuying, understanding the detail matters.

Government-backed homeownership initiatives continue to play an important role in supporting first-time buyers. Shared ownership, First Homes and the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme all seek to address affordability challenges in different ways. The attraction is clear. Lower deposits, reduced borrowing requirements and enhanced access to homeownership can help buyers who might otherwise remain in the rental sector.

However, these schemes should never be viewed as simple solutions.

Shared ownership introduces considerations around rent, service charges and future staircasing costs. First Homes discounts create resale obligations that borrowers need to understand. Higher loan-to-value borrowing under mortgage guarantee arrangements can increase sensitivity to house price movements. Each pathway requires careful explanation and suitability assessment. The objective is not simply to help clients buy a property. It is to ensure they understand the long-term implications of the route they choose.

Historically, many borrowers viewed affordability primarily through the lens of income multiples. Today, lenders assess a much broader range of factors including expenditure, future resilience and overall financial sustainability. This can create challenges for borrowers with non-standard circumstances. Self-employed applicants may have fluctuating income patterns. Contractors may not fit traditional employment models. Individuals with historic credit events may have recovered financially but still encounter restrictions with mainstream lenders.

For these borrowers, specialist lending can provide important solutions. A specialist lender does not simply assess what happened in the past. It seeks to understand the broader context and current circumstances of the applicant. This is particularly relevant given the growing diversity of the first-time buyer population.

Joint borrower sole proprietor arrangements, guarantor mortgages and alternative affordability structures can all help buyers access homeownership where traditional routes may prove difficult, but accuracy becomes increasingly important. Clear disclosure, comprehensive documentation and complete application submissions remain among the most effective ways to improve outcomes and reduce delays.

A successful mortgage application is only one part of successful homeownership. First-time buyers should also understand the responsibilities that begin once they receive the keys. Buildings insurance, contents insurance, protection arrangements and maintenance planning all form part of sustainable homeownership. A mortgage payment may be affordable today but resilience matters. Unexpected expenses, changes in employment circumstances or major household repairs can quickly create financial pressure if no contingency planning exists.

Advisers are uniquely positioned to help clients think beyond completion and consider the longer-term picture. This broader conversation often differentiates excellent advice from transactional advice.

The current market presents advisers with a significant opportunity. While affordability challenges remain, demand from first-time buyers continues to be remarkably resilient. Many have adjusted expectations, broadened their search criteria or sought alternative routes into homeownership rather than abandoning their plans altogether. This adaptability is one reason why first-time buyers continue to underpin activity across the wider housing market.

For specialist lenders, this creates an opportunity to support borrowers whose circumstances fall outside traditional high street criteria. Whether that involves historic credit issues, complex income, affordability challenges or non-standard situations, specialist lending can help advisers deliver positive outcomes for a wider range of clients. The key is education, preparation and accuracy. The strongest applications are rarely the most straightforward. They are often the best understood.

First-time buyers remain the lifeblood of the housing market. Although affordability pressures have changed purchasing behaviour, they have not diminished the importance of this buyer group. If anything, they have highlighted the need for informed advice and flexible lending solutions. Today's first-time buyers face a more complex landscape than previous generations. Deposits, affordability assessments, government schemes, family support and specialist lending options all interact to shape their journey into homeownership.

For advisers, the challenge is not simply helping clients secure a mortgage. It is helping them understand the process, evaluate the options available and make decisions that support sustainable homeownership over the long term. That is where specialist lenders and knowledgeable advisers continue to add value. Not by removing complexity, but by helping borrowers navigate it with confidence.