A market waiting to move: why advisers should be ready for the moment the Budget speech finishes

The past few months have felt like a holding pattern for the housing and mortgage markets. Conversations with clients, lenders and agents all seem to easily circle back to the same question: what can we expect from the Budget?

The uncertainty has been palpable, not helped in any way, shape or form, by the Government creating multiple headlines across multiple potential changes, including potential stamp duty reform or the introduction of a new property tax, which has all added to the speculation, leaving many would-be buyers and movers deciding to wait and see.

However, and this is understandable given the media rumours doing the rounds, a wait-and-see approach has a real cost. Even worse, the market has been dampened not by fundamentals, but by conjecture. When people believe a significant change might be around the corner, they hold off making decisions.

Transactions stall, confidence fades, and the knock-on effect can be felt across every part of the housing ecosystem - from surveyors and conveyancers to lenders and advisers.

For that reason alone, the Government deserves to be held to account for the uncertainty it has created. Floating ideas without clarity has a direct impact on behaviour.

And yet, for advisers, the picture is not entirely negative. Because with uncertainty comes opportunity - and clarity, when it finally arrives, brings activity. The moment the Chancellor sits down on 26 November, the speculation stops. We will either have major changes or not, but one way or another, the market will know where it stands.

For advisers, that means there is no time to lose in preparing for what happens next.

The day after the Budget, there will be no more hiding places. Whether the Government announces stamp duty reform, a new property tax, first-time buyer incentives, or none of the above, clients will want immediate interpretation. They will want to know what the changes mean for them, whether it’s now time to act, or whether they need to adjust their plans. Advisers who have positioned themselves to answer those questions quickly and confidently will be in high demand. Those who haven’t may find that opportunity passes them by.

The work starts now. Over the next few weeks, advisers should be putting themselves firmly in the shop window — reconnecting with existing clients and engaging potential new ones. Use newsletters, social channels, email campaigns, or even simple client updates to set expectations: explain what the Budget could include, what impact each scenario might have, and most importantly, that you will be communicating again on Budget day to set out exactly what has been announced.

Clients will value that clarity and continuity. They are tired of rumour and uncertainty. What they want is a trusted voice who can cut through the noise. Even if there are no seismic changes, there will still be nuances and detail that require professional interpretation. Advice fills the gap that gossip has occupied for the last few months.

We have been here before. Every time the Government signals a possible intervention — whether it’s Help to Buy, a stamp duty holiday, or new tax rules — it affects consumer psychology. People want to time their move perfectly. The risk is that they wait so long for the “right moment” that they miss it altogether. Advisers can help clients think beyond timing and headlines, grounding their decisions in affordability, suitability, and long-term goals rather than short-term noise.

In my Financial Reporter piece last month, I made the point that if the Government really wants better mortgage outcomes, it needs to talk to advisers. That hasn’t happened. But advisers can still lead the conversation from the ground up. If the Budget does deliver significant housing measures, we can expect a surge of clients looking for guidance. If it doesn’t, there will be equally large numbers needing reassurance and perspective. Either way, advisers will be the ones turning headlines into action.

The role of advice, in times like this, is not just transactional. It’s stabilising. It gives clients confidence that someone understands the implications, has read the detail, and can help them make the right decision. That confidence will be critical come 26th November. Advisers should already be thinking about how they will respond that afternoon — social posts, client alerts, quick summaries — whatever the channel, the message should be the same: we’ve analysed the changes, we understand what they mean, and we can help you make the next move.

Because clarity will come. And with it, activity. Those who have been sitting on their hands - first-time buyers, movers, investors - will finally be able to make informed decisions. Advisers who are visible, vocal and prepared will be the first call they make.

Uncertainty may have slowed the market this autumn, but it hasn’t changed the fundamentals of trust and expertise. The next few weeks are about making sure clients know exactly where to turn when the fog lifts. That’s how advisers can turn a dampened market into a decisive opportunity.