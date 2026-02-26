Bridging is now mainstream — and that’s a fact

There was a time when bridging finance had to be explained before it could be considered. It was seen as niche, misunderstood, and often positioned as a last resort. The challenge wasn’t structuring the loan, it was getting people comfortable talking about it.

That time has passed.

Today, customers and brokers approach us specifically asking for a bridging loan. Not because it’s been suggested as a fallback, but because they already understand it and see it as the right solution. That shift is significant.

And it’s not just anecdotal. The latest industry figures show a market that continues to expand at pace. In the three months to the end of September 2025, bridging completions totalled £2.5 billion, up almost 10% on the previous quarter and 42% higher than the same period in 2024. Applications also rose to £11.4 billion, reflecting sustained appetite and confidence across the market.

Perhaps most telling of all, the total outstanding bridging loan book has now reached a record £13.7 billion, representing growth of more than 50% year-on-year. Those are not the numbers of a niche product, they are the markers of a mature and widely used funding solution.

Regulated activity is also playing its part in that growth, demonstrating that bridging is no longer confined to professional investors or developers. Increasingly, it is being used by homeowners managing broken chains, families needing time to secure their onward purchase, and clients looking to act quickly in competitive markets.

The biggest change we’ve seen isn’t just in volumes — it’s in confidence. Clients are more informed, brokers are more proactive, and bridging is now part of the initial funding discussion rather than a last-minute solution. When customers come to us asking specifically for a bridge, that tells you the market has matured. It’s recognised as a strategic tool, not a specialist workaround.

Mainstream means widely accepted, commonly understood, and regularly used by the general market rather than a small specialist group. By that definition, bridging has crossed the line. Clients know it is short-term funding designed to bridge a gap, whether between buying and selling, refinancing, raising capital, or securing time-sensitive opportunities. They understand its speed, flexibility, and strategic value.

More importantly, they ask for it by name.

That’s the clearest sign of maturity in any market. Bridging is no longer the alternative option sitting on the sidelines. It’s part of the funding conversation from the outset — recognised, requested, and understood.

And that to me, makes it mainstream.