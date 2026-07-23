Buying a first home is about more than saving for a deposit

Any initiative that helps more people onto the property ladder deserves careful consideration, which is why it’s welcome to see the Government consulting on a new First Time Buyer ISA. Advisers know only too well how saving a deposit is one of the biggest obstacles any aspiring buyer faces, while it’s also something that has become increasingly difficult.

House prices have continued to rise, while household finances have come under strain due to cost of living pressures, leaving plenty of prospective buyers feeling that homeownership is drifting further out of reach.

If a new savings product can make that journey easier, then it should be welcomed.

But we must recognise that saving for a deposit is only the beginning of the homebuying journey. The biggest challenge for many first-time buyers isn't simply accumulating enough money, it's understanding what comes next.

A deposit opens the door, but it doesn't get you through it

It's easy to think of buying a first home as a straightforward process. Save a deposit, apply for a mortgage and collect the keys, but the reality is far more complicated. As the mortgage market has evolved, we’ve seen far more variance in how different lenders approach cases. Two buyers with almost identical financial circumstances can receive very different outcomes depending on which lender assesses their application.

There are also a host of other considerations. How will bonus income or overtime be treated, how will a gifted deposit be viewed, does being self-employed limit the available options? For someone navigating the process for the first time, these are not always straightforward questions to answer.

As a result, some prospective buyers may end up ruling themselves out before they've even explored what might be possible. They assume they don't earn enough, or have a big enough deposit, or even assume that a previous payment blip on their credit record means they won't qualify for a mortgage.

Advice creates opportunity

This is where professional advice makes such a meaningful difference, since we know that those misconceptions are precisely that.

The value of an adviser extends far beyond sourcing a competitive interest rate; we help clients understand the options available to them, which lenders will most likely look favourably on their circumstances, providing buyers with the guidance and confidence they need to make an informed decision. And we can challenge those preconceptions which may have discouraged people from pursuing homeownership in the first place.

Seeing the whole picture

Buying a first home isn’t an isolated transaction, either. Purchasing a property represents the first major financial commitment of their adult lives, but by no means the last. They will have other priorities too, from ensuring they have emergency savings in place, establishing protection in case their circumstances take a turn for the worst, even setting up a pension for their retirement.

Those decisions are all interconnected. For example, opting for a larger mortgage may impact the client’s ability to build an emergency savings pot, or the size of their pension contributions. Supporting first-time buyers means providing more comprehensive guidance, considering all of those factors, not just a helping hand on saving a deposit.

Increasingly, that's what clients expect from their adviser. They don't see mortgages, pensions, protection and investments as separate conversations, but instead want someone who can help them understand how today's decisions fit into tomorrow's ambitions.

Better products and better advice should go hand in hand

The consultation on a First Time Buyer ISA is a welcome acknowledgement that aspiring homeowners need more support, particularly when saving for a deposit remains such a significant hurdle.

But it’s only part of the picture. The support of an adviser is arguably even more important than a deposit boost, both in getting onto the ladder and building a robust financial plan that encompasses more than just a mortgage. As an industry we need to champion the role of advisers, to ensure we are the first port of call for anyone considering purchasing a first home, even if those who are (mistakenly) downbeat about their prospects.

Government initiatives play an important role in making homeownership more accessible, but it’s professional advice which ensures that, when buyers are ready to take that step, they do so with confidence.