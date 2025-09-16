Clarity, consistency, and connection: what brokers value most in 2025

From our experience, broker satisfaction varies not only by lender type, but also by the type of case being placed, with clear differences based on complexity, process, and support needs.

In our latest H1 2025 Mortgage Lender Benchmark report, residential cases once again outperform other case types, with a Broker Experience Index of 71.4. Brokers consistently rate this sector highest for overall satisfaction and ease of finding lending value, supported by reliable BDM interaction and strong digital tools. As the most common case type, this reflects the strength and consistency lenders have built into their core offerings.

Buy-to-let and commercial cases both scored 68.6. Buy-to-let lenders earned praise for clear criteria and system usability, while commercial lenders stood out for strong support, though slower processes and limited technology held back sentiment.

Later life lending performed well, scoring 69.7, second only to residential. Brokers highlighted strengths in lending clarity and support but noted that slower processing and communication remain areas for improvement as the sector grows.

Across all case types, the best experiences were defined by speed, simplicity, and proactive support – confirming that complexity still poses a challenge to satisfaction.

What really drives broker recommendations?

In a market where service is as important as pricing, being recommended by brokers remains a key driver of success. But what really sits behind those recommendations? Which parts of the broker experience carry the most weight when it comes to positive feedback?

In our latest edition, ease was the most commonly praised theme, appearing in 16.9% of all positive feedback. When brokers find the application process smooth and simple, they’re far more likely to recommend. This is closely tied to elements like speed, online systems, and underwriting.

Speed of service also remains a strong differentiator, mentioned in 15.1% of all positive responses and associated with a high NPS of 75.6. It’s a key performance marker, especially in a rate-sensitive environment.

Underwriting, criteria and communication continue to be central pillars. When brokers feel confident in a lender’s approach, and when criteria is clear and accessible, it strengthens the broker/client relationship and builds loyalty. BDM support also ranks highly again, reinforcing how much brokers still value human relationships, even in a more digital world.

By contrast, rates and product range, while often top of mind in product selection, continue to exert far less influence on whether brokers recommend a lender. A competitive rate means little if it isn’t backed by a reliable, high-quality service experience.

Where broker frustrations really lie

While brokers are quick to praise speed, support and systems when things go well, they’re just as clear about the frustrations that hold them back from making a recommendation.

In our latest edition, underwriting attracted the highest share of negative feedback, accounting for 23.3% of all criticism and reducing NPS by -41.9. Brokers voiced frustration with inflexible decision-making, inconsistent case handling, and poor communication from underwriters.

Speed of service was the second most common issue, mentioned in 14.8% of negative feedback and linked to a sharp NPS decline of -48.8. Delays, missed SLAs, and lack of updates were common pain points, especially where brokers felt let down in front of clients.

Communication, online systems, and ease of doing business were also heavily featured. While online systems may not have the most severe NPS impact on their own, themes like poor communication (-60.3) and lack of clarity or accountability were among the most damaging to broker sentiment.

Interestingly and as alluded to above, while fees, rates, and product range are often discussed in competitive contexts, they continued to have minimal impact on NPS when mentioned negatively. This reinforces a consistent theme that brokers expect products to be competitive, but what truly drives advocacy is the ease and reliability of working with a lender.

It’s not just about being quick or affordable. It’s about being reliable, responsive, and easy to do business with. That’s what brokers remember and what drives (or damages) support.

The takeaway for lenders

The findings are clear. Broker support is earned through clarity, consistency, and connection. The most recommended lenders are those who deliver on all three, across all case types.

All in all, lenders that can pair speed and simplicity with proactive, human support will not just win broker satisfaction, they will earn long-term loyalty.