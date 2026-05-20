Desktop valuations as a strategic lever in modern lending

In The Wealth of Nations back in 1776, Adam Smith wrote of an invisible hand at work in society.

With this metaphor he described the almost mystical ability of the market to meet people’s needs, to match what is possible with what is required – supply with demand.

Sitting at his desk in Kirkcaldy over 200 years ago, the intellectual godfather of capitalism could not have imagined the complexity of today’s surveying and property transaction market. He could not have anticipated the astonishing advances in technology, the ferocious competition, or the flows of funding across continents. But he might have appreciated how the market is meeting this challenge.

Over the last decade, data has moved to the centre of decision making when it comes to modern lending. The shift hasn’t necessarily been about having more data to hand, it’s about how that information is interpreted, applied and measured in practice.

A decade ago, decision making was still driven by individual judgement based on the information available. While data sources might have existed, they were often fragmented, not always easy to access, frequently costly and potentially quite backward looking.

Since then, the invisible hand has been steering the provision of data, working its magic on the surveying and wider mortgage industries. Within residential surveying, the shift in approach of how surveyors and valuers now work has accelerated significantly in the last five years. The Covid-19 pandemic, in the most part, was responsible for the sudden shift in approach when it came to lending decisions. Lenders were no longer able to rely on physical inspections and expertise of the surveyor in person, on site. Almost overnight, the entire industry had to undergo a seismic shift. Suddenly we all had to rely on the data available on a desktop. In addition to that, the surveyor – used to using their ‘practical on-site judgement – also had to shift mindset and behaviours to enable them to become ‘data interpreters’.

This inevitably posed some issues for the industry. There were problems that needed to be solved – challenges in the form of risk and reliability. Questions of consistency and trust were raised. Given the circumstances, lenders and surveyors had to work through this collaboratively. That process was a success. Evolution born out of necessity. The progression and development of the desktop valuation was supercharged.

For some firms, the transition was less abrupt because the groundwork had already been laid. Legal and General Surveying Services had established dedicated desktop valuation capabilities as early as 2017, ahead of wider market adoption, supported by investment in data interpretation and property decision technology.

More recently, the business has expanded its use of data-led decision through the launch of its Property Decision Engine in 2024, which uses multiple property datasets, automation and risk modelling to help determine the most appropriate valuation route for each case.

Since then, desktop valuations have become widely embedded within lender strategies, particularly where speed, efficiency and scalability are high priorities. At the same time, the industry needs to balance automated process, desktop assessments and physical inspections, particularly for more complex properties or higher-risk lending scenarios.

The balance between technology and human oversight is becoming increasingly important as lenders look to improve operational efficiency without compromising quality or risk management. Across the market, firms are continuing to invest in systems that support surveyors, rather than replace them.

For Legal & General Surveying Services, that approach has centred on combining digital capability with experienced surveyor oversight. The business continues to position itself around quality rather than pure volume, with surveyors typically carrying lower daily instruction volumes than some parts of the market to allow greater focus on more complex cases and risk assessment.

The conversation is now moving beyond whether desktop valuations should play a role – to how they can continually evolve. Increasingly, lenders and valuation firms are exploring how additional property data, automation and AI-driven analysis can improve accuracy, consistency and operational efficiency while maintaining appropriate risk controls.

Since its acquisition in December 2025, the relaunched Legal & General Surveying Services has focused on the next evolution of that development, considering how additional data sources and AI can be deployed to further enrich the usefulness of this type of approach. The invisible hand guides us all.