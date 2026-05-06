Adverse credit in 2026: what brokers need to look out for

As the mortgage market moves through a period shaped by higher interest rates, increasing cost-of-living pressure, and a refinancing wave exposing decisions made in a very different monetary environment, brokers are increasingly dealing with clients whose credit profile tells a more complicated story than their income alone would suggest.

Adverse credit is therefore becoming a more prominent feature of mortgage advice. For brokers this creates both an opportunity and a responsibility. The opportunity lies in helping borrowers who sit outside mainstream lending criteria access appropriate mortgage solutions. The responsibility lies in understanding how to interpret credit history correctly and present cases to specialist lenders in a way that reflects both context and risk.

A useful starting point is recognising that adverse credit is not a character judgement. It is a data footprint. In a market where automated credit scoring can operate on relatively rigid rules, specialist lenders exist to apply nuance and context to borrowers whose circumstances fall outside standard scorecard parameters.

For brokers, success in this area depends on understanding how lenders interpret adverse events, how those events are contextualised, and how the borrower’s overall financial story is presented.

Start with the story

It is tempting to begin with the credit score because that is often what sourcing systems look for first. In the specialist lending market that can be the least useful starting point.

Many specialist lenders assess applications by examining the detail behind adverse credit rather than relying solely on a score. The timing, value, frequency, and explanation behind credit events often carry more weight than the headline number.

This makes the fact-find stage particularly important. Brokers should explore the circumstances surrounding credit issues rather than simply noting their existence. Was the missed payment linked to redundancy or illness? Is the default historic and now satisfied? Was a county court judgment registered incorrectly and later resolved? Has the borrower demonstrated financial stability since the event?

Understanding the narrative behind the credit profile allows brokers to match cases to lenders whose criteria accommodate those circumstances. Submitting cases without that understanding risks unnecessary declines and wasted time for both broker and borrower.

Recency often matters more than severity

One of the most common misconceptions in adverse lending is that the size of the credit issue is the dominant factor. In practice, recency frequently carries greater weight.

A small, missed payment last month may present more concern than a larger default from four years ago that has since been settled and followed by clean credit conduct.

For brokers this means credit events should always be mapped chronologically. Instead of presenting a list of credit entries, the aim should be to demonstrate distance from the problem and evidence of stability since.

This principle is particularly relevant where borrowers have completed arrangements such as individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs) or bankruptcy. The key consideration is not simply that the event occurred, but how long ago it concluded and how the borrower has managed their finances since.

From an underwriting perspective, a borrower who has demonstrated responsible financial behaviour following an adverse event represents a very different risk profile to one where credit problems remain recent or ongoing.

The significance of a satisfied debt

Another important distinction in adverse lending is whether credit issues have been satisfied. Many specialist lenders will consider both satisfied and unsatisfied debts, but appetite, loan-to-value limits, and pricing may vary depending on the status of the debt. For brokers this introduces an advisory judgement. In some situations, encouraging a borrower to settle a debt before submission may significantly improve the range of products available.

The objective is not simply to meet minimum criteria, but to structure the application in a way that achieves the best possible outcome for the borrower.

Debt management plans and ongoing commitments

Debt management plans remain relatively common in a market where household budgets have been under pressure. When a borrower is in a debt management plan, the important question is not simply whether the plan exists but how it is structured and how it interacts with affordability.

Brokers should establish whether the plan is active or completed, which creditors are included, and whether payments have been maintained consistently. Payment conduct during the plan is often assessed in a similar way to other credit commitments.

There is also a strategic consideration around timing. If a debt management plan is due to conclude soon, delaying a mortgage application may open access to a wider range of lenders. However, where refinancing is urgent, brokers may need to work within existing circumstances and identify lenders comfortable with the situation.

Loan to value

Loan to value plays a particularly significant role in adverse lending. In this part of the market, LTV is not simply a pricing determinant but a key risk control mechanism. As the severity or recency of adverse increases, lenders often tighten maximum LTV thresholds.

For brokers this means exploring deposit strategies carefully. Family support, additional savings, or overlooked equity may shift a case into a more favourable product bracket. However, there is a balance to be struck. Stretching LTV to the highest available level may solve the immediate problem but could create affordability pressures later. The role of specialist lending is to provide sustainable access to borrowing rather than to create a second affordability challenge.

When income complexity meets credit complexity

Adverse credit rarely appears in isolation. Increasingly it sits alongside complex income profiles. Self-employed borrowers, contractors, visa holders, and applicants with multiple income streams are becoming more common in the mortgage market. When these factors combine with adverse credit, underwriting scrutiny inevitably increases.

For brokers this makes documentation quality particularly important. Income evidence should be consistent across tax calculations, accounts, and bank statements. Any discrepancies are likely to attract closer attention during underwriting.

Where income complexity and credit complexity coincide, demonstrating stability becomes central to the lender’s assessment.

Affordability

For borrowers with adverse credit, whose disposable income may already be constrained, affordability can be a decisive factor. Brokers should therefore run realistic affordability assessments early in the advice process. Product rates, lender stress tests, and detailed household expenditure should all be part of the process.

Clients should also understand that specialist mortgage pricing reflects the lender’s risk assessment. However, these products often form part of a longer-term strategy. With improved credit conduct over time many borrowers may be able to refinance onto mainstream rates in the future. Setting this expectation early helps position specialist lending as a stepping stone rather than a permanent solution.

The importance of good packaging

Specialist lenders place significant emphasis on submission quality. Underwriters reviewing adverse credit cases expect clear explanations of credit events, full disclosure, and documentation that supports the borrower’s narrative.

Brokers who invest time in structuring applications properly often benefit from quicker decisions and smoother completions. Conversely, treating specialist lenders as a fallback option after mainstream declines can lead to delays and frustration.

Careful packaging is therefore an important professional discipline when placing adverse credit cases.

Case study: contextual adverse

Mr and Mrs Smith lost their jobs during the pandemic and accumulated several defaults when they could no longer maintain repayments. Once re-employed they began repaying debts, avoided taking on new credit, and gradually rebuilt savings.

In this situation the adverse credit is clearly linked to a specific external event. The credit file demonstrates recovery and responsible conduct since.

From a lender’s perspective this type of case may align well with specialist lending criteria where the context and subsequent behaviour indicate reduced ongoing risk.

Case study: behavioural risk

By contrast, Mr and Mrs Young had stable incomes but deliberately defaulted on financial commitments because they believed fewer active debts would improve their mortgage prospects. Although affordability might appear acceptable on paper, the explanation raises concerns about willingness to meet financial obligations.

Responsible lending requires lenders to consider borrower behaviour as well as financial metrics. In such cases the broker’s role includes challenging the explanation and ensuring the recommendation remains appropriate.

Case study: structured rehabilitation

Mr and Mrs Jones sought to remortgage at 85% LTV to consolidate debts following personal difficulties several years earlier.

Although adverse credit had occurred, they had maintained consistent repayments for two years and avoided taking on new unsecured borrowing.

A consolidation mortgage could stabilise monthly outgoings and reduce pressure on household finances, although it would extend the repayment period for unsecured debts.

The advisory challenge in cases like this is balancing sustainability against long-term cost while ensuring borrowers fully understand the implications.