Faster is not always better: what brokers need to know about AI, speed, and fit for purpose technology

Speed has been the headline promise of AI in the mortgage industry. Faster quotes, decisions, document generation and client journeys. Broker firms have been under pressure to move ever faster.

But is it faster at a cost?

Speed applied to the wrong task, with the wrong tool, for the wrong reason, is not progress and will most likely end in delays and setbacks.

What brokers need to understand about the perceived need for speed

The industry conversation about AI speed has conflated two very different things. One is the genuine elimination of friction in processes that were slower than they needed to be, which is really valuable for broker firms. The other is the application of powerful AI to tasks that never needed it in the first place, often passed off as ‘innovation’.

What does this mean for brokers? It means that when a provider tells your firm their tool is faster, you need to ask: faster than what? Does the speed mean a better outcome for your client? If speed shaves seconds off a task an adviser only performs twice a month, then it is not valuable. Brokers also don’t need speed that introduces variability, cost exposure or compliance risk.

The three questions every broker should ask about AI speed

Before signing up to a tool that promises to speed up your workload, there are three questions worth considering:

• What can be handled with traditional, rule-based systems?

• Where is AI genuinely required?

• If AI is needed, how sophisticated does it need to be?

Why does this matter for brokers? Because most mortgage processes do not need AI at every step. Many of the tasks your firm runs every day are structured, rule-based, and entirely suited to deterministic software that has existed for decades. Dropping a large language AI model into those workflows does not make them faster in any meaningful sense. It makes them more expensive, less predictable, and harder to audit.

The engineering discipline is in knowing which tool applies where. The vendors that cannot make that distinction are the ones applying AI everywhere, regardless of whether it helps.

Why "fit for purpose" matters more than "fast"

At Mortgage Brain, we evaluate every process carefully before deciding how AI fits in. Some steps are best handled by traditional rule-based systems. Some genuinely benefit from targeted AI. A smaller number need the full power of a large language model. The skill is in matching the tool to the task.

What does this mean for brokers? It means the AI infrastructure behind your firm's tools should be doing different things in different places, deliberately. A well-designed system will:

• Use rule-based logic for structured, deterministic tasks, because it is faster, cheaper and more consistent.

• Apply targeted AI where it genuinely adds value such as pattern recognition, data extraction, and criteria matching or filtering.

• Reserve larger AI models for tasks that truly need them, and only those.

By combining deterministic systems with targeted AI, broker firms get faster outcomes where speed truly matters, lower cost where it does not, and greater reliability overall.

Companies reliant on third-party AI providers cannot make these trade-offs. They are constrained by whatever the underlying engine offers, which is usually one powerful, expensive tool being applied to every task, whether it fits or not.

The hidden costs of "fast for show"

There is a pattern in mortgage technology marketing that brokers should be alert to. A tool is launched with an impressive demo. The demo is fast, slick, impressive and uses AI for absolutely everything.

Under the bonnet, however, that speed is often coming at the expense of other things broker firms care about.

How could this impact brokers?

• Cost exposure. Every unnecessary AI call costs money. Where a tool defaults to AI for everything, the costs add up, and they are ultimately passed through to your firm.

• Consistency risk. Using probabilistic AI for structured tasks that could be handled deterministically introduces variability where your firm needs reliability.

• Compliance drag. Every AI touchpoint is a governance touchpoint. More AI in more places means more to document, more to audit, and more to defend.

• Maintenance fragility. Tools that lean on AI for tasks that simple logic could handle are harder to update, harder to debug, and more likely to break in unexpected ways.

Speed that generates any of those costs for your firm is not a gain. It is also a transfer of risk from the vendor to the broker.

What "genuinely faster" looks like for brokers

Properly designed AI can make broker firms genuinely and usefully faster. The question is how, and where.

Genuine speed gains for brokers tend to show up in a handful of specific places:

• Data entry and document handling, where AI can extract, classify and route information that used to require manual processing.

• Criteria matching, where AI can surface relevant lender policies more quickly than manual sourcing.

• First-draft generation, where AI can produce a starting point that an adviser then reviews and refines.

• Affordability and scenario analysis, where focused AI can model outcomes across multiple lenders in seconds rather than hours.

What does this mean for brokers? It means the right AI, applied to the right task, frees up advisers to do what only advisers can do – build client relationships, handle nuance, and exercise judgement. That is the speed brokers should be looking for. Not a flashy demo. Not a promise that AI will do "everything". A deliberate reshaping of the advice journey so that the machine handles what machines do well, and the adviser handles what humans do well.

What brokers should be asking their providers

If you want AI speed that serves your firm – rather than speed as a marketing line – here are the questions every broker and broker firm should be putting to their AI or technology provider before signing, or at your next renewal conversation.

Which parts of your system use AI, and which use traditional rule-based logic? A provider that cannot answer this question specifically is almost certainly running everything through AI by default. That is a red flag for cost, consistency and compliance.

Where AI is used, why is AI the right tool for that specific task? A thoughtful provider will be able to justify each AI touchpoint. A thin-layer provider will not, because they have not made the decision – the underlying model has.

Does using your tool genuinely save my advisers time on the tasks they perform, or does it speed up tasks that were not the bottleneck? Ask for use case specifics. A good provider will talk in terms of your workflow, not their features.

What happens to the speed of your system if usage across my firm scales up significantly? Some AI tools slow down noticeably as load increases, particularly those dependent on third-party model providers with rate limits. Your firm needs to know.

How do you balance speed with consistency in your system? Speed and consistency can work together, but only if the provider has designed for both. Ask how they manage that trade-off.

Where you have chosen not to use AI, how have you made that decision? This is a revealing question. A provider that has deliberately chosen rule-based logic in some places is thinking about fit for purpose. A provider that uses AI everywhere is usually selling AI for its own sake.

The bottom line for brokers

Speed is the most-marketed benefit of AI in mortgage technology, and the most misunderstood. Broker firms should not buy speed. They should buy outcomes. Faster onboarding that produces accurate results. Faster sourcing that gives advisers confidence. Faster documentation that stands up to scrutiny.

The broker firms that get this right will not be the ones with the flashiest AI. They will be the ones whose technology works quietly, reliably, and in the right places, freeing advisers to do the work that actually matters.

Speed is the fourth pillar of our AI Charter for a reason. AI in mortgage technology should be fit for purpose, not fast for show. Your firm, your advisers, and your clients deserve infrastructure, not a demo.