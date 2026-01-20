Five things every broker should know about EPC ratings

Energy efficiency is becoming a bigger talking point in the buy-to-let market. Government plans to raise minimum EPC standards and growing tenant demand for lower energy bills mean landlords are starting to pay closer attention. For brokers, this could mean more questions from clients - so here’s a quick guide to the basics.

1) What EPC ratings actually measure

An Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) is essentially a property’s energy score card. It rates a home from A (most efficient) to G (least efficient) based on insulation, heating systems and overall energy use. It also includes estimated energy costs and recommendations for improving efficiency. Every property that’s sold or rented in the UK needs one.

2) Why they’re becoming more important

The government has signalled plans to raise minimum EPC standards for rental properties in the future, with proposals suggesting landlords may need to meet EPC C or above for new tenancies. While timelines aren’t set in stone, the direction of travel is clear: energy efficiency matters, and many landlords will be looking to stay ahead of the curve.

It’s also worth remembering that Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) already apply today. Since April 2020, landlords can’t let a property with an EPC rating below E unless they have a valid exemption. This means EPCs aren’t just about future changes - they’re part of current compliance. Brokers who understand this can help clients avoid costly surprises and keep their portfolios on the right side of the rules.

3) How landlords can check – or get – an EPC rating

It’s simple to check if a property already has an EPC: the official EPC register lets landlords look up a property’s rating and download the certificate in minutes. But not every property will have one - especially if it hasn’t been sold or rented in the last decade.

If there’s no EPC, landlords will need to arrange an assessment through an accredited domestic energy assessor. It’s a straightforward process and usually costs between £60–£120 depending on property size.

EPCs are valid for 10 years, so it’s worth checking the expiry date to make sure the certificate is still current. For new builds, a Predicted Energy Assessment (PEA) is the document to ask for at the point of purchase.

4) Why it matters for tenants

Energy-efficient homes aren’t just good for compliance – they’re good for people. Tenants benefit from warmer, more comfortable properties and lower energy bills. In a market where affordability matters, that’s a strong selling point and could help landlords reduce void periods.

5) What it means for brokers

EPCs are starting to influence product design. Some lenders now offer lower rates for properties with EPC ratings A–C, and more brokers are using EPCs as part of their advice process - whether that’s guiding clients toward properties that meet future standards or helping them plan improvements. Brokers who know the basics can really stand out.

Bottom line

EPC ratings aren’t complicated, but they are becoming more relevant. Knowing the basics will help brokers answer questions confidently, spot opportunities for their clients, and stay ahead as the market evolves.