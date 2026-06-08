Mythbusting Blog #16: Myth – Journalists are scary and should be avoided at all costs

Last month, conveybuddy hosted an informal lunch in London for a group of journalists, editors and freelance writers all active in our trade press.

There was no formal presentation, no carefully scripted agenda and certainly no expectation that everyone would walk away immediately writing about us. Instead, it was simply an opportunity to spend a few hours around a table talking about the market, discussing the challenges facing advisers and their clients, sharing views on where the economy and housing sector might be heading, and explaining what conveybuddy is trying to achieve as a business.

As a company, we are fortunate to work with the excellent team at Square 1 Media, who help us communicate our messages and engage with the media on a daily basis. However, it felt important for our management team to spend time directly with the people who report on our industry because relationships are always stronger, a) when you’ve actually met and b) when there is genuine understanding on both sides.

It is much easier to have meaningful conversations when people know who you are, what you stand for and why you care about the issues you are discussing.

While I thoroughly enjoyed the experience, I am also conscious that many advisers reading this article might have found the prospect slightly intimidating. Sitting down with one journalist over a coffee can feel uncomfortable enough for some people, particularly if they have never engaged with the media before. The idea of spending an afternoon with a dozen journalists around a table asking questions about your business, your views on the market and your plans for the future might sound even less appealing.

Which is exactly why I wanted to tackle this month's myth. The idea that journalists are somehow scary figures waiting to catch individuals or businesses out is one of the most persistent misconceptions I encounter, yet in my experience it bears very little resemblance to reality.

Understanding what journalists actually need

The overwhelming majority of journalists covering our sector are not looking to create controversy or generate problems for businesses. They are trying to understand what is happening in the market and explain it to their readers in a way that is informative, accurate and relevant.

The reality is no journalist can be an expert in every aspect of mortgages, conveyancing, property transactions, lending criteria, protection advice, regulation and technology. They therefore rely on the people who work within those sectors to help them understand developments, identify trends and provide practical insight into what is really happening on the ground.

That was one of the most interesting aspects of our lunch because the conversation quickly moved beyond conveybuddy itself and into much broader discussions about adviser behaviour, consumer expectations, transaction times, economic uncertainty and the ongoing pressures facing the property market.

The journalists wanted to hear what businesses were experiencing, while we were equally interested in understanding the themes they were seeing emerge across the wider industry. That exchange of information is precisely how good media relationships work.

Why advisers should not underestimate their own expertise

One of the biggest barriers to media engagement is the belief that only large firms or senior executives have something worth saying. Yet advisers spend every day dealing directly with clients, lenders, conveyancers and estate agents, which means they often have a clearer understanding of emerging trends than many people sitting in boardrooms.

An adviser helping first-time buyers navigate affordability challenges, supporting landlords through changing regulations or dealing with delays in the conveyancing process is gathering valuable market intelligence every single day. Those experiences help explain what is happening in the real world rather than what should be happening in theory, and that perspective can be incredibly valuable to journalists trying to report accurately on market conditions.

Raising your profile without selling

There is also a wider business benefit that should not be ignored because media engagement remains one of the most effective ways to build credibility and raise awareness of what your business actually does.

Many firms invest significant amounts of time and money delivering excellent client outcomes, yet comparatively little effort is spent making sure the wider market, and both existing and potential new clients, understand the value they provide. If consumers, introducers and professional partners are unaware of your expertise, then opportunities for growth can easily be missed.

Appearing in trade publications, local newspapers, regional business titles or online industry media allows advisers to demonstrate their knowledge while contributing to important discussions affecting the market. Done well, this is not about self-promotion. It is about becoming part of the conversation and ensuring your voice is heard alongside others shaping the future direction of the industry.

A relationship that works both ways

Our lunch reinforced something I have believed for a long time, which is that relationships between businesses/individuals and journalists work best when both sides recognise the value they bring to the table.

Journalists help businesses communicate their ideas, explain their services and contribute to wider industry debates. Businesses help journalists understand complex issues, provide expertise and offer insight that improve the quality of reporting. Neither side succeeds particularly well without the other.

That is why advisers should not be afraid to engage when opportunities arise. Whether you work with a specialist PR agency or prefer to build relationships yourself, there will always be stories, trends, challenges and experiences that only you can explain.

After all, you are the expert in your field. You understand your clients, your market and the problems you solve every day. There is absolutely nothing wrong with sharing that expertise more widely, and you may well find that the journalists you were worried about speaking to become some of the most valuable contacts in your professional network.