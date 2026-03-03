Why today’s borrowers need building societies

In recent years, lenders have moved fast towards automated rules and systems. This has brought speed and scale for simple cases, which has worked well for many borrowers.

But there is a growing downside. When a case doesn’t fit a narrow set of rules, too many borrowers are stopped early. Not because they are risky, but because they are harder to assess.

And this is where a growing number of today’s borrowers need building societies more than ever.



At Dudley, for example, we have focused on careful product design, strong broker support, and borrowers who may be excluded by an automated approach to decision-making. Consequently, through our intermediary partners, lending has grown strongly, including year-on-year increases of more than 50% with some key partners. That growth reflects real demand from brokers and clients who need a lender willing to look at the full case.

The underserved borrower is not a niche

The term “underserved” is often misunderstood. It is sometimes treated as a polite way of saying “high risk”.

In reality, it usually means “hard to place”.

A borrower can have a solid income, a good deposit, and a clear plan, yet still be declined because their profile does not match fixed rules. This includes expat borrowers, skilled worker visa applicants, and clients with more complex residential, buy-to-let or holiday let needs.

These borrowers are not unusual. Many have stable work, family plans, and long-term intent. What they need is a lender prepared to understand the story behind the figures, rather than rely only on a system result.

Income is no longer always simple and can often come from more than one source. Documents can take time to collect. Life events can leave marks on a credit file that need context.

In this environment, human underwriting remains vital. Brokers want to know that a real person is reviewing a case, not just a system applying default rules and stopping there.

It’s not about ignoring risk but instead assessing it properly.

When an underwriter takes time to understand the detail, better outcomes follow. Brokers can give clients clearer answers and more options can be discussed. It’s this approach to hands-on underwriting that is helping building societies to stand out as a lender of choice for a growing number of client circumstances.

Supporting skilled worker visa borrowers

One group that deserves a fairer approach is skilled worker visa borrowers.

Many struggle to access lending, despite strong income and good prospects. They work in health, technology, engineering, and education. They pay tax. They contribute to local communities. Many want to stay long term.

A blanket refusal does not help the borrower, the broker, or the wider housing market.

Our view is simple. If a borrower has the right to live and work in the UK, a stable income, and a sensible plan, they should receive a proper assessment. Not a fast decline.

Expat lending is another area where rigid rules often fall short. The income can be complex with currency, overseas contracts, and tax systems all playing a role. Some lenders avoid the work involved and default to saying no.

A building society like Dudley will take a more considered approach. We assess income stability with a clear process and realistic document needs. Brokers already do much of the work in these cases. What they need is a lender willing to meet them halfway and review the facts.

What counts as “complex” has changed.

Later-life lending, self-employed income, portfolio landlords, expats, and skilled worker visa borrowers are now common cases for brokers. Property types are more varied. Client needs are more specific.

Building societies have always supported borrowers who sit outside the standard mould. That purpose still matters.

We do not need to say yes to every case. We do need to avoid turning people away simply because their situation is not standard.

For borrowers with real ability and real plans, a non-standard profile should not end the discussion. It should lead to a better one. That’s why today’s borrowers need building societies: lenders who will take the time to look beyond standard rules and offer a fair, informed decision when it matters most.