Practical Protection Podcast: A masterclass in high risk life insurance

"There may also be times where you are in an unenviable position of having a conversation with a client that involves you having to talk about how their health is not what they think it is."

Hi everyone, this week I am chatting to Alan Knowles, managing director of Cura, known for his work as a speciality insurance adviser. Alan is also the chair of the PDG, founding member of the Access to Insurance working group and recently appointed as an executive for the Income Protection Task Force. As a side note he is also my husband and I promise that we kept our banter to a minimum!

On Thursday 3rd September at 8am you can hear the latest podcast episode that is focused upon providing case studies where Alan has arranged life insurance for people that are considered to be a higher risk.

You can find the podcast here: https://practical-protection.co.uk/. It’s also on all major podcasting platforms.

Here are 3 key takeaways:

1. Case studies of protection insurance for people that have had leukaemia, prostate cancer, organ transplants, that regularly skydive, and someone travelling and working in Libya.

2. A breakdown of what percentage ratings vs per mile ratings are.

3. The PDG Funeral Pledge and Claims Charter, and what it means for your clients if this insurer has signed up to these.

A running theme throughout this episode is the need, as an adviser, to look beyond the information that you are first presented with. It could be that you find out your client has a medical condition and you need to speak with underwriters to make sure that you collect all the details that you need to get an accurate quote. You may be presented with an insurers decision and need to determine if this indicates that something in the client's medical records is different to what you know, or if you can potentially ask for alternative options.

There may also be times where you are in an unenviable position of having a conversation with a client that involves you having to talk about how their health is not what they think it is. Alan gives some top tips for handling this.

Alan will be back on in the future with an income protection masterclass and if there’s any specific risks you’d like him to chat about, drop me a message.

Once you have listened to the episode don’t forget to claim your CPD certificate at https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.