Practical Protection Podcast: Alcohol

Hi everyone. In the last episode I was joined by regular host Roy McLoughlin and special guest Jeff Woods from Legal & General. The topic of the conversation was Legal & General’s most recent State of the Nation Report. We talked through the insights that the report gives, how SME businesses are and aren’t engaging with protection insurance. I hope you found it useful and that there were elements you could take away from it, to help you in your work.

23rd November 2021
Kathryn Knowles Cura
For this episode Matt Rann joins me, and it’s all about alcohol and how it can potentially affect the terms offered when it comes to protection insurance, with a focus upon the questions you may be asked when applying.

I didn’t drink for about 8 years, with having my kids and breastfeeding, and I actually quite enjoyed it, but I did miss having a gin every now and then. One thing we address is making assumptions if a person only drinks on occasions. Some people may choose to not drink alcohol, like I did for a number of years, but we certainly shouldn’t assume that they don’t drink because they have been advised to reduce their alcohol consumption.

When it comes to protection insurance, most insurers tend to be ok with a person's alcohol consumption up to the point of 30 units per week, after that it could be a case of more questions being asked. Insurers will want to ensure this hasn’t had a big impact on a person's overall health.

During this episode, we talk through a case study of arranging protection insurance for a person who had previously been hospitalised for alcohol dependency.

You can listen to the episode at https://practical-protection.co.uk/alcohol/.

Next time Roy McLoughlin is back with me, and we will be joined by Peter Hamilton to talk about his work in improving access to insurance.

If you’re listening to this as part of your work, you can claim a CPD certificate. These are now accredited by CPD UK, through our sponsor Octo Members.

Once you have listened to the episode, don’t forget to claim your certificate at https://practical-protection.co.uk/claim-your-cpd/.

You may find that your work systems are not keen on the CPD form (it’s a Google form). Please don’t worry if that is the case. Contact me on social media or through the website and I will be able to issue the certificate directly to you.

