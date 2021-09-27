Practical Protection Podcast: Commission vs fees

"I talk about some of the pros and cons of both commission and fees, as there is no wrong or right way for an adviser to go about this."

Hi everyone. With September being Blood Cancer Awareness Month, me and Matt Rann thought it was only right to have a podcast focusing on blood cancer. We hope you found the last episode useful and it really highlighted how many different types of blood cancer there are and how common it is.

A bit of a shift away from health conditions this week, as I bring you an Inbetweenysode (not quite a full episode, but still 30 minutes of something I think is well worth talking about). Many people may have noticed the increase in the number of people heading to social media to speak about and debate whether or not advisers should take a fee or commission for their work. During this episode, I talk about some of the pros and cons of both commission and fees, as there is no wrong or right way for an adviser to go about this.

I explain why some firms may choose to take a fee rather than a commission, as well as how commission based models would usually work. As well as talking through the difference between taking indemnity and non-indemnity payments, and the importance of transparency and client choice.

Next time, I am joined by regular co-host Roy McLoughlin as we welcome special guest Andy Woollon from Zurich, to chat about the role of protection insurance in intergenerational wealth planning. I find this side of advice fascinating and I hope that it gives you some more ideas too.

