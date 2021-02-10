Practical Protection Podcast: Mental health during lockdown

"Mental health is something that is affecting many people, including both children and adults."

Hi everyone, I really hope you found the last episode on Covid useful and it gave you an insight into how the pandemic has impacted on the industry, specifically from an underwriting perspective.

I’m pleased to welcome back Matt Rann, not just as a special guest but as a new co-host to the podcast and we are focusing on mental health. With everything that we have all experienced over the last year due to the global pandemic, restrictions to our everyday lives and activities, lockdowns and school closures, mental health is something that is affecting many people, including both children and adults.

We discuss how mental health is underwritten for things like life insurance, how the insurance sector is currently responding to mental health and our thoughts on how insurance offerings could be improved.

Disclaimer: In this episode we are going to be talking about mental health conditions and in particular suicidal thoughts and attempts. Please be aware that some people may find some of the content upsetting.

