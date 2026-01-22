Rental reform is coming, but landlords can still find growth

With The Renters’ Rights Act now becoming law (the main changes due to take effect on 1st May 2026 with an earlier phase taking effect on 27th December 2025, when councils got stronger powers to look into poor practice), a lot of the debate has focused on what landlords will lose.

However, as with all changes, there are also opportunities and so for brokers attuned to these, the ability to support landlord customers to maximise the opportunities available will lead to those brokers growing the buy-to-let side of their business, whilst others who aren’t, potentially seeing theirs decline.

Why it can favour landlords

In practice, landlords who keep clear tenancy papers, carry out checks, fix issues on time, and keep messages in writing will find it easier to adapt. The same is true for landlords who document problems early and keep a calm, consistent process. These are not nice-to-haves, as, under the new rules, they become part of how they protect their income.

If or when Section 21 goes, the cost of tenant churn matters more, as voids, re-let fees, small works between lets, and lost rent can quietly do more damage than many landlords admit. That is why the aim shifts, as landlords are no longer trying to “win” each new let, the primary aim is to keep good tenants for longer.

That creates a clear opening for landlords who are willing to treat the property as a long-term let, as a clean, warm, easy-to-run home will appeal to tenants who want stability, including families and key workers. Small improvements that cut damp risk, improve energy efficiency, and reduce day-to-day problems can also reduce complaints and disputes.

Rent reviews need planning too. With increases limited to once a year, landlords will need a simple calendar and a clear method, rather than last-minute decisions. Pets also sit in this mix. If landlords can make pet requests work with sensible rules and the right cover in place, they widen their potential tenant pool and reduce the risk of long voids.

What to do now

If you have landlords thinking about buying, holding, or growing into 2026, it may help to work back from 1st May 2026 and for them to decide what needs to change in how they let and manage. Get tenancy papers, rent records, repair logs, and safety checks in good order, and they need to keep them in one place, so they are easy to use when needed.

It is also worth landlords being clear on the type of tenant they want over the next five years and what they value. They need to cost the work required to keep the property in good shape, because small jobs now can help reduce voids and disputes later. If you have clients looking to buy, there are finance options to help them be ready to move if more stock comes to market as others exit, because funding can take time.

If family help is part of the plan, make sure the gift or loan route is clear, make sure the paperwork matches what they are doing, and help the client take tax advice where it is needed. Rental reform will change the shape of the private rented sector, but it does not remove the need for homes.

For landlords who are organised, fair, and clear on their numbers, the next phase can still be a lucrative one.