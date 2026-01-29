Supporting foreign nationals in an evolving lending landscape

Foreign national cases are nothing new to most brokers. Advisers have been supporting these clients for years, often as part of normal purchase and remortgage work rather than as something truly specialist. However, access has not always kept pace with the changing profile of such borrowers in what has become an increasingly complex lending environment. Thankfully, it is now moving in the right direction with affordability and criteria assessments become more balanced and less reliant on fixed rules alone.

The reasons foreign nationals want to buy in the UK are simple. For those living and working here, owning a home offers stability, a greater sense of permanence and renting makes less sense once the UK becomes a base rather than a short stay.

There is also continued interest from overseas investors. Despite political change and tighter rules, the UK housing market is still viewed as a robust investment, especially when compared with some global markets.

This is evident in research from Search Acumen which shows that the number of English and Welsh properties owned by overseas companies rose by 92% between 2015 and 2025. Over the same period, the total value of these properties increased from £15.9 billion to £125 billion. While the number of new purchases has slowed since 2022, the overall value of overseas-owned property continues to rise.

The barriers brokers still face

Although demand is strong, one of the biggest barriers remains time in the UK, with many lenders still requiring at least 12 months of residency before an application can be considered. Some even ask for three years. This is a barrier which can rule out good quality cases from day one and it also creates a mismatch between what borrowers expect and what the market delivers.

Credit history is another issue and overseas records do not always carry weight in the UK. A client may earn well and manage money carefully, but still appear thin on a UK credit file if they have only recently arrived.

Deposit expectations also vary. While a 25% deposit is often quoted as standard, this is not always the case. Outcomes depend on income, visa type and how the case is assessed.

Where lender approaches are changing

As volumes increase, lenders are gaining confidence. The risks involved are better understood, which allows for more measured decisions rather than outdated obstacles.

As such, an increasing number of lenders are reviewing residency requirements and visa types more closely, while also accepting that strong income from skilled professionals and a clear right to work can matter more than time served.

Manual underwriting also plays a key role. Being able to review each case on its individual merits allows lenders to support borrowers whose profiles may not fit standard models. For brokers, knowing where this flexibility exists can make a huge difference for clients.

Good advice starts early through clear conversations about deposits, documents and timescales to help set expectations and build trust. Encouraging clients to establish a UK banking footprint, keep records in order and plan any overseas transfers well in advance can avoid issues later on. Presentation matters as clear case packaging helps underwriters understand the full picture, not just the numbers, and this is where the experience of brokers adds real value.

Driven by long-term changes in work patterns, mobility and sustained demand for skilled workers, foreign national lending is being drawn into the mainstream, and rightly so. The demand is clear and, as criteria continues to evolve and confidence grows, access should continue to improve to help maintain this important momentum.