Tapping into remortgage momentum

The final quarter of 2025 marks a defining period for the remortgage market. A significant share of the 1.8 million fixed rate mortgage deals maturing this year are due to expire during this period, triggering a wave of refinancing activity. For many homeowners, this means the end of shorter-term products secured during the higher-rate environment and the need to review their options carefully.

This surge is not just a short-term blip. Activity has been building steadily throughout the second half of the year, reflecting how remortgaging has become the dominant driver of mortgage market volumes. According to Twenty7tec, total mortgage searches reached 1,675,984 in September 2025. That’s a 7.56% monthly rise and a 1.51% increase compared with the same month last year. Now this may not seem that impressive but it’s important to note that nearly all this growth came from remortgaging, which accounted for 48.95% of all searches, up from 43.37% a year earlier.

Breaking this down further, residential remortgage searches totalled 610,022, an increase of 15.22% year-on-year, while buy-to-let remortgage searches were up 12.81%. The contrast with purchase activity is stark. Residential purchase searches were 8.63% lower than in September 2024, and first-time buyer searches fell by 7.63%.

This clear divergence underlines how the current dominance of the remortgage sector. While headline search volumes are rising, the underlying story is one of existing homeowners seeking to stabilise their finances amid a still-uncertain economic backdrop, rather than a rush of new buyers entering the market.

For many households, the end of a fixed rate deal presents a significant financial crossroads. Those who locked in during the higher-rate cycle may now be able to access more competitive pricing, depending on how lenders position themselves.

This is where advisers have a central role to play. The complexity of the current mortgage and economic landscapes means that professional guidance is more valuable than ever when it comes to helping an array of existing and potential homeowners to better understand how product options align with their present and future financial plans.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2026, a further wave of fixed-rate maturities is on the horizon. This means demand for professional remortgage advice is set to remain strong well into the new year. With competition for market share likely to intensify, lenders will be keen to attract and retain customers, which could help keep pricing relatively stable in the short term. However, uncertainty around future base rate decisions and ongoing pressure on household budgets mean borrowers cannot afford to be complacent.

Remortgaging represents a strategic opportunity to re-engage existing clients, identify new needs, review broader financial goals, discuss protection and other services and build loyalty that extends well beyond the current deal. Advisers who engage clients early, communicate clearly about their options, and act quickly when deals become available will be best placed to deliver value.

As the market enters this crucial phase, the message is clear: remortgaging remains the dominant driver of activity, and proactive, informed advice will be key to securing the right outcomes. For borrowers, it can mean greater financial stability. For advisers, it is an opportunity to deepen relationships and reinforce their role as trusted partners.