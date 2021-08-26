Technology will continue to play a vital role for intermediaries

"The processes most relied on during remote working included digital client meetings, remote ID verification checks and other due diligence."

Over the course of the pandemic, businesses of all kinds have had to adapt businesses models, as well as modifying how they service a variety of customer needs and how they support their employees.

Now this is nothing new, successful businesses are constantly evaluating their operational processes, service values, training and development to ensure they stay ahead of the curve and their competition. However, one consistent theme has emerged over the 12 to 18 months and that is the accelerated integration of technology and how integral a range of platforms, solutions, apps, programmes and systems have become in keeping the wheels of various business - and the economic as a whole - turning.

Remote working has become embedded within the psyche of UK businesses and their workforce. This has resulted in a reliance on video conferencing, audio calls and instant messaging. Around this time last year a survey conducted by Information Age and Last Word Research revealed how effective tech solutions have been during lockdown. Over 90% of respondents said that the move to online communications had been positive, with only a few reporting issues. And it was interesting to see which video conferencing platforms were favoured by the respondents. Microsoft Teams and Zoom took the top spots.

It would be interesting to revisit such a survey a year down the line as we tentatively see the return of physical events, some business development managers getting back out on the road and firms carefully evaluating the line between office-based and remote activity. All firms are plotting their own route back to ‘normality’ whatever ‘normality’ may now be.

This was evident in a straw poll of mortgage brokers by TMA Club which found that 14% lost a client at the start of the pandemic because they did not have the technology in place to support remote working. The poll at TMA Club training session Technology HIIT recently uncovered that 50% of brokers completely upgraded their technology so that they could hold on to clients and work from home. Brokers who were technologically well-placed when lockdown struck counted for 32%.

The processes most relied on during remote working included digital client meetings, remote ID verification checks and other due diligence. The TMA Club poll further found that with lockdown restrictions lifting, 64% of brokers now expect to continue working with a hybrid model that will combine home working and in-person meetings. On the other hand, 9% anticipate continuing to work remotely the whole time, and 27% are returning to the office full-time.

Attitudes to remote working will obviously differ from firm to firm and sector to sector. There is no right or wrong answer to this conundrum and it remains a tricky balancing act for many. However, what is clear is that it would be remiss to ignore the role technology has played in facilitating business and overhauling many operational processes. I’m sure that intermediaries will continue to initiate the types of working practices which work best for them, and I’m even more sure that technology, such as OMS, will play a bigger role in this than ever.